Daily Kimchi Consumption Linked to Reduced Body Fat

A new clinical trial has demonstrated that regular consumption of kimchi, the traditional Korean fermented food, may help reduce body fat and improve gut health in overweight adults. The study provides the strongest evidence yet for kimchi’s potential role in weight management.

Published in Journal of Functional Foods | Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Study Findings

In the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of its kind, researchers found that participants who consumed kimchi capsules daily for three months showed a 2.6% decrease in body fat, while those in the control group experienced a 4.7% increase. The study, conducted by the World Institute of Kimchi in collaboration with Pusan National University Hospital, involved 90 overweight adults with BMIs ranging from 23 to 30 kg/m².

Participants consumed either traditional kimchi powder or a specially fermented version containing specific beneficial bacteria, taking three capsules per meal (equivalent to 60g of kimchi daily). The kimchi was prepared by freeze-drying cabbage kimchi that had been fermented at 4°C for two weeks.

“The results of a preclinical study and a clinical trial have systematically verified the anti-obesity effects of kimchi,” says Dr. Hae-Choon Chang, Director of the World Institute of Kimchi. “This presents scientific evidence that would help to make the excellent properties of kimchi widely known.”

Gut Health Connection

The research team discovered that kimchi consumption led to beneficial changes in gut bacteria composition. Specifically, they observed an increase in Akkermansia muciniphila, a beneficial gut bacterium associated with metabolic health, and a reduction in Proteobacteria, which are linked to obesity.

These findings suggest that kimchi’s benefits may be partly due to its impact on the gut microbiome, offering new insights into how fermented foods might contribute to weight management.

Glossary

Akkermansia muciniphila: A beneficial gut bacterium that helps reduce inflammation and improve metabolic health through the production of short-chain fatty acids. BMI (Body Mass Index): A measure of body fat based on height and weight, used to screen for weight categories that may lead to health problems. Microbiome: The community of microorganisms, including bacteria, that live in the human gut and play important roles in health and disease.

Test Your Knowledge

How much did body fat decrease in the kimchi group during the study? Answer: 2.6% What beneficial gut bacterium increased with kimchi consumption? Answer: Akkermansia muciniphila How much kimchi did participants consume daily in the study? Answer: 60g (in the form of three capsules per meal) What type of study design was used in this research? Answer: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

