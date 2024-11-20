Simulations Simplify Mystery of Elusive Quantum Particles

Physicists have developed a new computational method suggesting that several mysterious particle states discovered over the past 20 years might actually be different manifestations of the same particle, potentially simplifying a long-standing puzzle in quantum physics.

Published in Physical Review Letters | Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Since 2003, when Japanese researchers discovered an unusual particle called X(3872), scientists have observed numerous other mysterious particles known as ‘XYZ states’ in high-energy experiments. These particles have defied standard explanations of how quarks – fundamental building blocks of matter – should behave.

Now, researchers from the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility and the University of Cambridge have used advanced quantum calculations to suggest a simpler explanation: many of these supposed different particles might actually be the same particle appearing in different ways.

“X(3872) is now more than 20 years old, and we still haven’t obtained a clear, simple explanation that everyone can get behind,” explains lead author Dr David Wilson from Cambridge’s Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics.

The team created a virtual ‘box’ using supercomputers to simulate how quarks behave. Their calculations show that multiple particle states sharing the same degree of spin are coupled, suggesting the existence of only a single resonance at each spin channel – contrary to several previous interpretations.

“High-energy experiments started seeing bumps, interpreted as new particles, almost everywhere they looked,” said co-author Professor Jozef Dudek. “And very few of these states agreed with the model that came before.”

The research required enormous computing power to simulate all possible behaviors and masses of quarks. Unlike physical experiments, the researchers had to calculate all possible final states simultaneously due to quantum mechanics.

The team’s findings could help explain X(3872), which appears very close to a theoretical threshold that might be key to understanding its nature. Now that they’ve proven their calculation method works, they plan to apply it directly to this mysterious particle.

Glossary

Quarks Fundamental particles that are the building blocks of protons, neutrons, and other particles. Resonance A short-lived particle state that appears as a ‘bump’ in experimental data. Quantum Mechanics The theory describing how matter behaves at atomic and subatomic scales, where particles can exist in multiple states simultaneously.

Test Your Knowledge

When was the particle X(3872) first discovered? Answer: 2003 What is the main finding of the new research? Answer: Several particles thought to be different might actually be the same particle appearing in different ways. What did the researchers create to simulate quark behavior? Answer: A virtual ‘box’ using supercomputers Why did the calculations require enormous computing power? Answer: They had to calculate all possible final states simultaneously due to quantum mechanics

