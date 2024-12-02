Deep Belly Fat Linked to Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Decades Before Symptoms

Scientists at Washington University have discovered that visceral fat—the deep fat surrounding internal organs—is associated with abnormal protein buildup in the brain linked to Alzheimer’s disease. This connection appears up to 20 years before the earliest symptoms of dementia, offering new insights into potential prevention strategies.

In a groundbreaking study examining the relationship between body fat distribution and early markers of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers have identified visceral fat as a key player in the development of this devastating neurological condition. The research team, led by Dr. Mahsa Dolatshahi at Washington University School of Medicine’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, focused on middle-aged adults—a critical period when intervention might be most effective.

The study examined 80 cognitively normal individuals with an average age of 49.4 years, using a combination of brain PET scans, body MRI, and metabolic assessments. What sets this research apart is its focus on middle-aged participants, decades before typical symptom onset. “This crucial result was discovered because we investigated Alzheimer’s disease pathology as early as midlife—in the 40s and 50s—when the disease pathology is at its earliest stages,” explains Dr. Dolatshahi.

The findings revealed a striking connection: higher levels of visceral fat accounted for 77% of the relationship between high body mass index (BMI) and amyloid accumulation in the brain. Importantly, other types of body fat didn’t show the same correlation with Alzheimer’s pathology. The study also found that higher insulin resistance and lower HDL (good cholesterol) were associated with increased amyloid in the brain, while higher HDL levels appeared to partially protect against the effects of visceral fat.

These results carry particular weight given America’s current health landscape. “This work will have a considerable impact on public health because nearly three out of four Americans are overweight or obese,” notes Dr. Cyrus A. Raji, associate professor of radiology and senior study author. The research suggests that targeted approaches to reducing visceral fat could play a crucial role in Alzheimer’s prevention strategies.

In a related study, the same research team found that individuals with high visceral fat showed reduced whole-brain blood flow, while subcutaneous fat had no significant impact on cerebral blood flow. This additional finding strengthens the case for focusing on visceral fat reduction as a potential preventive measure against Alzheimer’s disease.

Understanding Visceral Fat

Visceral fat, often referred to as “hidden fat,” is a type of body fat stored deep within the abdominal cavity. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which lies just beneath the skin, visceral fat surrounds vital organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. While some fat is essential for cushioning and energy storage, excess visceral fat poses significant health risks.

This type of fat is metabolically active, meaning it releases hormones and chemicals that can disrupt the body’s normal functions. Elevated levels of visceral fat are linked to chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers. It also contributes to inflammation and insulin resistance, further exacerbating these health issues.

Visceral fat accumulation is influenced by factors such as diet, physical activity, genetics, and stress. Diets high in processed foods and sugars, combined with a sedentary lifestyle, are common culprits. However, reducing visceral fat is possible through targeted strategies. Regular aerobic exercise, strength training, and a balanced diet rich in whole foods can help. Managing stress and ensuring adequate sleep are equally crucial.

Understanding and addressing visceral fat isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s a matter of health. Taking proactive steps can significantly improve overall well-being and reduce the risk of serious diseases.

Glossary

Visceral Fat Deep fat that surrounds internal organs, distinct from subcutaneous fat that lies just under the skin. Amyloid Plaques Abnormal protein deposits in the brain that are characteristic markers of Alzheimer’s disease. HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein) Often called “good cholesterol,” this substance helps remove other forms of cholesterol from the bloodstream.

Test Your Knowledge What percentage of study participants were female? 62.5% of the study participants were female. What was the average BMI of study participants? The average BMI of participants was 32.31. What percentage of the effect of high BMI on amyloid accumulation was explained by visceral fat levels? Higher levels of visceral fat accounted for 77% of the effect of high BMI on amyloid accumulation. How does HDL cholesterol interact with the effects of visceral fat on amyloid pathology? The effects of visceral fat on amyloid pathology were partially reduced in people with higher HDL levels, suggesting a protective effect of HDL.

