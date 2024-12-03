Uganda’s Lions Near Critical Threshold While Leopards and Hyenas Show Resilience

A landmark survey of Uganda’s top predators reveals a stark contrast in their survival rates, with lion populations approaching dangerous lows in some areas while leopards and hyenas demonstrate remarkable adaptability. The study, the first comprehensive assessment in nearly two decades, paints a complex picture of predator dynamics in one of Africa’s most biodiverse regions.

Published in Global Ecology and Conservation | Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

In a pioneering collaboration involving more than 100 local conservation stakeholders, researchers have documented the precarious state of Uganda’s large carnivores across six protected areas. The findings reveal that while some species struggle for survival, others are thriving in unexpected ways.

The research team, led by Dr. Alexander Braczkowski from Griffith University, employed advanced spatial capture-recapture methods to conduct the most detailed census of Uganda’s large carnivores to date. Their findings paint a particularly concerning picture for lions, with Queen Elizabeth National Park hosting fewer than 40 individuals and Kidepo Valley maintaining a mere 20 lions.

However, Murchison Falls National Park emerges as Uganda’s critical lion sanctuary, supporting approximately 240 lions across its 3,233 square kilometers. This translates to about seven lions per 100 square kilometers, making it a vital stronghold for the species despite ongoing challenges from wire snare poaching and oil exploration activities.

In a surprising twist, leopards and spotted hyenas show remarkable resilience. Murchison Falls boasts some of Africa’s highest leopard densities, with 14 individuals per 100 square kilometers. Spotted hyenas demonstrate even more impressive numbers, reaching densities of up to 45 individuals per 100 square kilometers – the highest recorded in Africa.

The stark contrast between species raises important questions about ecosystem dynamics. “We could be seeing a release in hyena numbers as populations of lions decline,” explains Dr. Braczkowski. This suggestion of a trophic imbalance highlights the complex interplay between predator species and their environment.

Glossary

Spatial Capture-Recapture A sophisticated monitoring technique that tracks individual animals over time to estimate population sizes and densities accurately. Trophic Imbalance A disruption in the natural food chain where changes in one species’ population significantly affects others in the ecosystem. Protected Area A designated region where human activity is limited to preserve wildlife and natural processes, such as national parks and conservation areas.

Test Your Knowledge How many lions remain in Queen Elizabeth National Park? Fewer than 40 lions remain in Queen Elizabeth National Park. What is the lion density in Murchison Falls National Park? Murchison Falls supports approximately seven lions per 100 square kilometers. How do leopard densities in Murchison Falls compare to other African locations? Murchison Falls records the highest leopard densities in Africa at 14 individuals per 100 square kilometers. What evidence suggests a potential trophic imbalance in Uganda’s protected areas, and what might be causing it? The unusually high hyena densities (up to 45 per 100 square kilometers) coupled with declining lion populations suggests a trophic imbalance, possibly due to reduced competition from lions allowing hyena populations to expand.

Enjoy this story? Subscribe to our newsletter at scienceblog.substack.com.