Peer-Brokered Sales Central to Illegal Drug Trade

The thought of illegal drug sales evokes images of deals done on shady street corners. But a new study from Case Western Reserve University exposes a critical but underreported element of the illegal drug market: so-called “peer-brokered” sales.

Peer-brokered sales, in which people buy drugs for others within their social circles and take a cut—either as a share of the drugs or money by inflating the price—play a widespread and vital role in the distribution of illegal substances, according to the new study.

The research, recently published in the journal Contemporary Drug Problems, was based on a survey of 241 active drug users in Ohio. Instead of buying drugs directly from dealers, many users rely on friends or peers—often referred to as brokers—to buy drugs for them.

The study found that 71% of respondents had brokered a drug transaction in the past month, and 90% had done so at some point. On average, brokers bought drugs from four different sellers and acted as intermediaries for seven buyers.

The findings challenge the conventional view of drug markets as isolated transactions, highlighting the importance of social networks in facilitating access to illegal substances, said Lee Hoffer, associate professor of anthropology at Case Western Reserve University’s College of Arts and Sciences and the study’s co-author.

“Brokering reshapes the way we think about drug markets,” said Hoffer, who was joined in the research by Allison Schlosser, assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Nebraska Omaha. “Instead of isolated sellers and buyers, we see interconnected networks of people exchanging drugs in a way that can drive demand and expand access.”

The study also examined the motivation of brokering, with 84% of brokers using drugs themselves. Nearly half admitted to inflating prices or skimming a portion of the drugs. For many brokers, these exchanges allow them to obtain drugs for free, further complicating traditional approaches to drug-market regulation.

The consequence of peer-brokered sales, Hoffer said, is that it challenges conventional approaches to attacking the illegal drug trade.

“Attempts at supply-and-demand reduction, such as law-enforcement crackdowns, have not proven effective,” he said. “We need new strategies that focus on understanding and addressing the social networks that drive the market.”

The study, which also includes input from syringe-service programs in Ohio, identifies the need for a more comprehensive approach to drug-market intervention—one that incorporates the role of peer brokers.

Hoffer said that, as new drugs emerge and drug-use patterns shift, understanding these networks will be crucial for policymakers hoping to disrupt drug-trafficking.

“If we want more effective public-health strategies, we need to gain a more robust idea of how drug-brokering plays a role,” Hoffer said.