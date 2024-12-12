Fresh eyesight insights bring human eye into sharp focus

EU-funded
researchers
are
unlocking
the
secrets
of
the
human
eye,
creating
cutting-edge
digital
models
that
are
transforming
the
quality
of
eye
surgeries.
By
Sofia
Sanchez
Manzanaro
For
89-year-old
Mercedes
Alvarez
from
the
northern
Spanish
city
of
Gijón,
cataract
surgery
was
more
than
a
routine
medical
procedure,
it
was
a
life-changing
experience.
“At
first,
I
didn’t
want
to
do
it,
even
though
I
had
trouble
seeing
anything,”
Alvarez
said.
“I
spent
sleepless
nights
worrying
because,
at
my
age,
even
a
simple
procedure
felt
risky.”
However,
after
doctors
reassured
her
that
age
was
not
a
barrier
to
treating
cataracts
–
a
clouding
of
the
lens
of
the
eye
–
she
decided
to
go
ahead.
Delighted
with
the
result,
she
can
now
appreciate
life’s
small
details
again,
such
as
reading
the
newspaper
every
morning.
“I
put
on
my
glasses,
and
I
can
read
even
the
small
print!”
Alvarez
is
one
of
more
than
four
million
people
who
undergo
cataract
surgery
in
the
EU
every
year,
according
to
Eurostat
–
the
EU’s
statistical
office.
Her
experience
is
a
testament
to
the
major
advances
in
cataract
surgery
and
eye
care
in
recent
years,
driven
in
part
by
international
collaborative
research
funded
by
the
EU.
Optical
illusion
Dr
José
Manuel
González-Méijome,
founder
and
coordinator
of
the
Clinical
and
Experimental
Optometry
Research
Lab
at
the
University
of
Minho
in
Braga,
Portugal,
coordinates
one
such
research
initiative
–
a
four-year
EU-funded
project
called
OBERON
that
will
conclude
in
2025.
The
OBERON
research
team
brings
together
eye
experts
from
universities
in
Belgium,
Poland,
Portugal,
Spain,
Switzerland
and
the
UK,
along
with
non-academic
partners
from
the
Netherlands
and
Spain.
Combining
optics
and
biomechanics,
they
are
developing
state-of-the-art
computer
models
of
the
eye
that
will
help
make
eye
surgery
safer
and
more
accurate.
The
team
also
educates
15
young
researchers,
helping
them
to
embrace
the
latest
interdisciplinary
advances
in
eye
structure,
function
and
treatment.
González-Méijome,
a
professor
of
optometry
and
vision
science
at
the
University
of
Minho,
describes
the
eye
as
a
biological
tissue
with
both
optical
and
biomechanical
properties
interacting
between
them.
The
computer
models
developed
are
able
to
faithfully
mimic
these
properties,
providing
valuable
guidance
to
vision
scientists,
optometrists
and
eye
surgeons
on
predicting
the
behaviour
of
eye
tissues
under
normal
development
and
different
clinical
conditions.
Delicate
procedure
To
help
understand
the
surgeon’s
task,
González-Méijome
explains
that
a
human
eyeball
weighs
only
about
7.5
grams
and
measures
around
2.3
centimetres.
“It’s
incredibly
small
and
complex
and
the
surgeon
must
navigate
inside
without
harming
the
different
layers,
while
for
vision
scientists
in
general,
it
is
critical
to
understand
how
all
those
structures
interact
as
the
eye
develops,”
he
said.
During
cataract
surgery,
doctors
remove
the
cloudy
eye
lens
and
replace
it
with
a
clear,
artificial
lens.
According
to
Eurostat,
it
is
the
most
common
surgical
procedure
in
the
EU.
In
2021,
France
recorded
the
highest
number
of
these
procedures
per
capita,
followed
by
Austria,
Estonia
and
Luxembourg.
Modern
modelling
techniques,
such
as
those
being
developed
by
the
OBERON
researchers,
enable
a
shift
from
traditional
trial-and-error
methods
to
personalised
and
more
precise
treatment
plans
for
each
patient.
Their
approach
allows
surgeons
to
tailor
surgical
solutions
to
each
patient
based
on
their
specific
anatomical
characteristics
rather
than
relying
on
generic
averages,
which
results
in
a
much
better
outcome
for
the
patient.
On
top
of
that,
the
researchers
are
also
developing
new
treatments
that
will
be
able
to
reduce
or
even
prevent
eye
lens
malfunction,
which
usually
develops
with
age,
thus
removing
the
need
for
surgery.
This
is
increasingly
important,
given
Europe’s
ageing
population.
An
increasingly
short-sighted
world
González-Méijome
and
the
OBERON
research
team
are
also
addressing
eyesight
issues
that
affect
younger
people,
such
as
myopia,
or
short-sightedness
–
a
condition
that
causes
distant
objects
to
appear
blurry.
This
is
becoming
increasingly
common
among
children
in
Europe.
According
to
González-Méijome,
short-sightedness
is
influenced
by
both
environmental
and
genetic
factors.
Recent
studies
have
shown
a
link
between
higher
education
levels,
increased
screen
time
and
the
rising
incidence
of
myopia
in
children
in
Europe.
“While
intensive
near-work
tasks
seem
to
increase
myopia
development,
we
can’t
tell
children
not
to
study
–
we
usually
advise
the
opposite,”
said
González-Méijome.
“So
we
need
to
better
understand
how
to
manage
excessive
eye
growth
despite
the
tasks
posed
on
our
children’s
visual
system.”
As
a
result,
myopia
is
unlikely
to
disappear
in
the
foreseeable
future
and
there
will
be
an
increased
reliance
on
vision
scientists
and
eye
care
practitioners
to
mitigate
the
problem
by
reducing
myopia
onset
and
slowing
its
progression
through
better
optical
and
surgical
options.
The
modelling
techniques
on
eye
optics
and
function,
laser
refractive
surgery
or
cataract
surgery
developed
in
OBERON
can
help
to
ensure
that
optical
and
surgical
interventions
are
as
accurate
and
safe
as
possible.
Mathematical
precision
Part
of
the
important
advances
being
made
in
eye
surgery
comes
from
applying
mathematical
precision
to
the
biological
and
physiological
workings
of
the
eye.
From
2014
to
2017,
Professor
Hrvoje
Šikić,
a
professor
of
mathematics
at
the
University
of
Zagreb,
Croatia,
led
an
EU-funded
research
project
called
MOLEGRO
which
developed
the
world’s
first
mathematical
model
of
eye
lens
growth.
Successfully
blending
mathematical
theory
with
biological
insights
made
it
possible
to
decode
the
complex
biology
of
how
the
eye
lens
develops.
For
Šikić,
this
interdisciplinary
approach
presented
an
intriguing
challenge.
“At
first,
I
wasn’t
sure,
but
then
I
realised
there
would
be
some
interesting
mathematical
challenges
to
work
on,”
said
Šikić,
who
had
limited
prior
experience
in
applying
mathematical
models
to
biology.
The
idea
came
from
a
friend
of
his,
US
biologist
Dr
Steven
Bassnett,
a
renowned
leader
in
the
field
of
lens
cell
biology.
The
challenge,
says
Šikić,
was
to
set
aside
the
typical
lone-wolf
mentality
of
the
mathematician,
used
to
working
in
the
abstract
world,
and
learn
to
work
as
part
of
a
larger
team
operating
in
the
real
world.
Unique
growth
process
The
joint
venture
created
the
first
mathematical
model
of
lens
growth
that
shows
how
cells
in
the
eye
lens
change
over
time,
as
the
lens
evolves
throughout
a
person’s
lifetime.
The
eye
lens
is
unique
in
that
it
grows
by
adding
new
cells
inside
the
capsule,
an
elastic
membrane
surrounding
the
lens.
The
old
cells
are
not
discarded,
but
are
packed
into
the
centre
of
the
organ.
The
findings
of
Šikić’s
team
have
been
helpful
in
guiding
cataract
surgery
techniques.
The
team
has
also
identified
how
the
eye’s
growth
process
contributes
to
the
development
of
cataracts
in
combination
with
known
risk
factors,
like
exposure
to
ultraviolet
light.
This
provides
insights
into
how
we
could
delay
or
prevent
the
development
of
eye
problems.
“The
impact
of
cataracts
remains
quite
significant
worldwide,
especially
in
developing
countries,
where
they
continue
to
be
a
leading
cause
of
blindness,”
said
Šikić.
Cancer
proof
Together
with
Bassnett,
Šikić
is
now
investigating
one
of
the
more
surprising
aspects
of
their
research:
why
the
eye
lens
appears
to
be
cancer-proof.
“In
itself,
there’s
nothing
special
about
the
lens
cells
that
would
stop
cancer,
the
tissue
is
similar
to
skin,”
Šikić
explained.
“We
are
currently
investigating
whether
the
absence
of
cancer
in
this
tissue
is
linked
to
its
unique
growth
process.”
“The
idea
came
to
us
as
we
were
working
in
MOLEGRO.
It
is
intriguing
and
new
and
will
certainly
be
met
with
scepticism.
That’s
why
it
must
be
really
well
argued.
But
we
are
analysing
various
concrete
models
and
believe
that
within
two
years,
we
should
have
the
work
completed
and
sent
for
review.”
Research
in
this
article
was
funded
by
the
EU’s
Framework
Programme,
including,
in
the
case
of
OBERON,
via
the
Marie
Skłodowska-Curie
Actions
(MSCA).
More
info
This
article
was
originally
published in Horizon the
EU
Research
and
Innovation
Magazine.