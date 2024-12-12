Fresh eyesight insights bring human eye into sharp focus

EU-funded

researchers

are

unlocking

the

secrets

of

the

human

eye,

creating

cutting-edge

digital

models

that

are

transforming

the

quality

of

eye

surgeries.



By

Sofia

Sanchez

Manzanaro

For

89-year-old

Mercedes

Alvarez

from

the

northern

Spanish

city

of

Gijón,

cataract

surgery

was

more

than

a

routine

medical

procedure,

it

was

a

life-changing

experience.

“At

first,

I

didn’t

want

to

do

it,

even

though

I

had

trouble

seeing

anything,”

Alvarez

said.

“I

spent

sleepless

nights

worrying

because,

at

my

age,

even

a

simple

procedure

felt

risky.”

However,

after

doctors

reassured

her

that

age

was

not

a

barrier

to

treating

cataracts

–

a

clouding

of

the

lens

of

the

eye

–

she

decided

to

go

ahead.

Delighted

with

the

result,

she

can

now

appreciate

life’s

small

details

again,

such

as

reading

the

newspaper

every

morning.

“I

put

on

my

glasses,

and

I

can

read

even

the

small

print!”

Alvarez

is

one

of

more

than

four

million

people

who

undergo

cataract

surgery

in

the

EU

every

year,

according

to

Eurostat

–

the

EU’s

statistical

office.

Her

experience

is

a

testament

to

the

major

advances

in

cataract

surgery

and

eye

care

in

recent

years,

driven

in

part

by

international

collaborative

research

funded

by

the

EU.



Optical

illusion

Dr

José

Manuel

González-Méijome,

founder

and

coordinator

of

the

Clinical

and

Experimental

Optometry

Research

Lab

at

the

University

of

Minho

in

Braga,

Portugal,

coordinates

one

such

research

initiative

–

a

four-year

EU-funded

project

called

OBERON

that

will

conclude

in

2025.

The

OBERON

research

team

brings

together

eye

experts

from

universities

in

Belgium,

Poland,

Portugal,

Spain,

Switzerland

and

the

UK,

along

with

non-academic

partners

from

the

Netherlands

and

Spain.

Combining

optics

and

biomechanics,

they

are

developing

state-of-the-art

computer

models

of

the

eye

that

will

help

make

eye

surgery

safer

and

more

accurate.

The

team

also

educates

15

young

researchers,

helping

them

to

embrace

the

latest

interdisciplinary

advances

in

eye

structure,

function

and

treatment.

González-Méijome,

a

professor

of

optometry

and

vision

science

at

the

University

of

Minho,

describes

the

eye

as

a

biological

tissue

with

both

optical

and

biomechanical

properties

interacting

between

them.

The

computer

models

developed

are

able

to

faithfully

mimic

these

properties,

providing

valuable

guidance

to

vision

scientists,

optometrists

and

eye

surgeons

on

predicting

the

behaviour

of

eye

tissues

under

normal

development

and

different

clinical

conditions.



Delicate

procedure

To

help

understand

the

surgeon’s

task,

González-Méijome

explains

that

a

human

eyeball

weighs

only

about

7.5

grams

and

measures

around

2.3

centimetres.

“It’s

incredibly

small

and

complex

and

the

surgeon

must

navigate

inside

without

harming

the

different

layers,

while

for

vision

scientists

in

general,

it

is

critical

to

understand

how

all

those

structures

interact

as

the

eye

develops,”

he

said.

During

cataract

surgery,

doctors

remove

the

cloudy

eye

lens

and

replace

it

with

a

clear,

artificial

lens.

According

to

Eurostat,

it

is

the

most

common

surgical

procedure

in

the

EU.

In

2021,

France

recorded

the

highest

number

of

these

procedures

per

capita,

followed

by

Austria,

Estonia

and

Luxembourg.

Modern

modelling

techniques,

such

as

those

being

developed

by

the

OBERON

researchers,

enable

a

shift

from

traditional

trial-and-error

methods

to

personalised

and

more

precise

treatment

plans

for

each

patient.

Their

approach

allows

surgeons

to

tailor

surgical

solutions

to

each

patient

based

on

their

specific

anatomical

characteristics

rather

than

relying

on

generic

averages,

which

results

in

a

much

better

outcome

for

the

patient.

On

top

of

that,

the

researchers

are

also

developing

new

treatments

that

will

be

able

to

reduce

or

even

prevent

eye

lens

malfunction,

which

usually

develops

with

age,

thus

removing

the

need

for

surgery.

This

is

increasingly

important,

given

Europe’s

ageing

population.



An

increasingly

short-sighted

world

González-Méijome

and

the

OBERON

research

team

are

also

addressing

eyesight

issues

that

affect

younger

people,

such

as

myopia,

or

short-sightedness

–

a

condition

that

causes

distant

objects

to

appear

blurry.

This

is

becoming

increasingly

common

among

children

in

Europe.

According

to

González-Méijome,

short-sightedness

is

influenced

by

both

environmental

and

genetic

factors.

Recent

studies

have

shown

a

link

between

higher

education

levels,

increased

screen

time

and

the

rising

incidence

of

myopia

in

children

in

Europe.

“While

intensive

near-work

tasks

seem

to

increase

myopia

development,

we

can’t

tell

children

not

to

study

–

we

usually

advise

the

opposite,”

said

González-Méijome.

“So

we

need

to

better

understand

how

to

manage

excessive

eye

growth

despite

the

tasks

posed

on

our

children’s

visual

system.”

As

a

result,

myopia

is

unlikely

to

disappear

in

the

foreseeable

future

and

there

will

be

an

increased

reliance

on

vision

scientists

and

eye

care

practitioners

to

mitigate

the

problem

by

reducing

myopia

onset

and

slowing

its

progression

through

better

optical

and

surgical

options.

The

modelling

techniques

on

eye

optics

and

function,

laser

refractive

surgery

or

cataract

surgery

developed

in

OBERON

can

help

to

ensure

that

optical

and

surgical

interventions

are

as

accurate

and

safe

as

possible.



Mathematical

precision

Part

of

the

important

advances

being

made

in

eye

surgery

comes

from

applying

mathematical

precision

to

the

biological

and

physiological

workings

of

the

eye.

From

2014

to

2017,

Professor

Hrvoje

Šikić,

a

professor

of

mathematics

at

the

University

of

Zagreb,

Croatia,

led

an

EU-funded

research

project

called

MOLEGRO

which

developed

the

world’s

first

mathematical

model

of

eye

lens

growth.

Successfully

blending

mathematical

theory

with

biological

insights

made

it

possible

to

decode

the

complex

biology

of

how

the

eye

lens

develops.

For

Šikić,

this

interdisciplinary

approach

presented

an

intriguing

challenge.

“At

first,

I

wasn’t

sure,

but

then

I

realised

there

would

be

some

interesting

mathematical

challenges

to

work

on,”

said

Šikić,

who

had

limited

prior

experience

in

applying

mathematical

models

to

biology.

The

idea

came

from

a

friend

of

his,

US

biologist

Dr

Steven

Bassnett,

a

renowned

leader

in

the

field

of

lens

cell

biology.

The

challenge,

says

Šikić,

was

to

set

aside

the

typical

lone-wolf

mentality

of

the

mathematician,

used

to

working

in

the

abstract

world,

and

learn

to

work

as

part

of

a

larger

team

operating

in

the

real

world.



Unique

growth

process

The

joint

venture

created

the

first

mathematical

model

of

lens

growth

that

shows

how

cells

in

the

eye

lens

change

over

time,

as

the

lens

evolves

throughout

a

person’s

lifetime.

The

eye

lens

is

unique

in

that

it

grows

by

adding

new

cells

inside

the

capsule,

an

elastic

membrane

surrounding

the

lens.

The

old

cells

are

not

discarded,

but

are

packed

into

the

centre

of

the

organ.

The

findings

of

Šikić’s

team

have

been

helpful

in

guiding

cataract

surgery

techniques.

The

team

has

also

identified

how

the

eye’s

growth

process

contributes

to

the

development

of

cataracts

in

combination

with

known

risk

factors,

like

exposure

to

ultraviolet

light.

This

provides

insights

into

how

we

could

delay

or

prevent

the

development

of

eye

problems.

“The

impact

of

cataracts

remains

quite

significant

worldwide,

especially

in

developing

countries,

where

they

continue

to

be

a

leading

cause

of

blindness,”

said

Šikić.



Cancer

proof

Together

with

Bassnett,

Šikić

is

now

investigating

one

of

the

more

surprising

aspects

of

their

research:

why

the

eye

lens

appears

to

be

cancer-proof.

“In

itself,

there’s

nothing

special

about

the

lens

cells

that

would

stop

cancer,

the

tissue

is

similar

to

skin,”

Šikić

explained.

“We

are

currently

investigating

whether

the

absence

of

cancer

in

this

tissue

is

linked

to

its

unique

growth

process.”

“The

idea

came

to

us

as

we

were

working

in

MOLEGRO.

It

is

intriguing

and

new

and

will

certainly

be

met

with

scepticism.

That’s

why

it

must

be

really

well

argued.

But

we

are

analysing

various

concrete

models

and

believe

that

within

two

years,

we

should

have

the

work

completed

and

sent

for

review.”



