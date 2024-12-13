Processing Strips Key Nutrients from Plant-Based Milk Alternatives, Study Shows

New research from the University of Copenhagen reveals that popular plant-based milk alternatives undergo significant chemical changes during processing that affect their nutritional value. The study highlights important differences between these beverages and traditional cow’s milk, raising questions about their role as dairy substitutes.

Published in Food Research International | Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Over the last decade, plant-based beverages have seen remarkable growth in popularity, with oat, almond, soy, and rice drinks becoming common alternatives to cow’s milk. While these alternatives often boast a lower climate footprint, new research suggests consumers should think carefully about their nutritional value.

“We definitely need to consume more plant-based foods. But if you’re looking for proper nutrition and believe that plant-based drinks can replace cow’s milk, you’d be mistaken,” says Professor Marianne Nissen Lund from the Department of Food Science at the University of Copenhagen, who led the study.

The research reveals that while milk emerges ready to drink from a cow, plant-based alternatives require extensive processing. This processing, particularly the heat treatment used to extend shelf life, triggers chemical reactions that can reduce nutritional quality and create potentially concerning compounds.

“Despite increased plant-based drink sales, cow milk sales remain higher. Consequently, plant-based drinks undergo more intense heat treatments than the milk typically sold in Denmark, in order to extend their shelf life. But such treatment comes at a cost,” Lund explains.

The study examined how chemical reactions during processing affect ten different plant-based drinks compared to cow’s milk. A key finding was that most plant-based alternatives contain significantly less protein than cow’s milk. Even more concerning, the limited protein present is further modified during heat treatment, leading to the loss of essential amino acids.

Glossary

Ultra High Temperature (UHT) treatment: A food processing technique that uses intense heat to sterilize beverages and extend their shelf life.

A food processing technique that uses intense heat to sterilize beverages and extend their shelf life. Maillard reaction: A chemical reaction between proteins and sugars that occurs during heating, affecting food’s nutritional quality.

A chemical reaction between proteins and sugars that occurs during heating, affecting food’s nutritional quality. Essential amino acids: Protein building blocks that must be obtained through diet as the body cannot produce them.

Test Your Knowledge What is the main difference between cow’s milk and plant-based alternatives in terms of production? While milk is essentially a finished product when it comes from a cow, plant-based alternatives require extensive processing to become drinkable beverages. How many plant-based drinks were analyzed in the study? The researchers examined ten different plant-based drinks and compared them with cow’s milk. What happens to protein content during heat treatment of plant-based drinks? The protein, which is already present in low content, is modified during heat treatment, leading to the loss of essential amino acids. What advice does Professor Lund give to consumers regarding plant-based drinks? She advises consumers to generally opt for the least processed foods and beverages, make as much of their own food as possible, and ensure they’re getting nutrients from other foods if including plant-based drinks in their diet.

Enjoy this story? Subscribe to our newsletter at scienceblog.substack.com.