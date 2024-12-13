Smarter, greener, better – redefining the future of machine power

In

an

age

of

smart

machines,

EU-funded

researchers

are

ensuring

that

they

are

being

designed

with

sustainability

and

societal

well-being

in

mind.



By

Jack

McGovan

Machines

have

always

fascinated

Dr

Didem

Gürdür

Broo,

a

computer

scientist

from

Cyprus

with

a

PhD

in

mechatronics.

It

was

a

childhood

dream

of

hers

to

learn

to

code

and

build

things.

So,

as

soon

as

she

was

old

enough,

she

decided

to

enter

the

field

of

computer

science.

As

her

studies

advanced,

however,

Gürdür

Broo

became

aware

that

the

field

as

a

whole

was

focused

almost

solely

on

how

machines

could

be

made

more

productive,

with

other

questions

largely

ignored.

“I

realised

that

a

focus

on

productivity

alone

was

a

very

narrow

view

of

what

we

could

get

out

of

machines,”

she

said.



Cyber-physical

future

Drawing

on

her

interest

in

environmental

issues,

Gürdür

Broo,

now

head

of

the

Cyber-Physical

Systems

Lab

at

the

University

of

Uppsala

in

Sweden,

began

to

question

the

prevailing

wisdom

of

the

field.

She

developed

an

interest

in

how

mechanical

processes

could

be

made

more

energy-efficient,

more

sustainable

and

more

socially

responsible,

rather

than

just

more

productive.

In

2021,

she

was

awarded

a

research

grant

from

the

EU

to

pursue

this

idea

further

and

explore

how

to

make

emerging

cyber-physical

systems

(CPS)

–

basically

any

system

that

involves

a

physical

process

in

a

feedback

loop

with

a

computer

–

more

sustainable.

Her

research,

carried

out

in

part

at

Stanford

University

in

the

US,

was

part

of

a

four-year

research

project

called

Sustainable-CPS.

“It

is

very

important

to

think

about

how

we

can

design

and

operate

CPS

in

a

more

sustainable

way,”

she

said.



European

momentum

Machines

and

computers

are

becoming

integral

to

the

way

we

live,

work

and

interact.

From

self-driving

cars

to

advanced

manufacturing

systems,

the

seamless

interaction

between

machines

and

computers

is

reshaping

industries

and

daily

life.

The

EU

is

supporting

research

into

CPS,

with

the

goal

of

speeding

up

their

development

and ensuring

these

technologies

address

real-world

needs

while

contributing

to

Europe’s

competitiveness

and

sustainability.

The

foundations

of

current

CPS

development

were

laid

by

earlier

EU-funded

researchers

in

projects

like

EXCELL,

coordinated

by

the

HUN-REN Institute

for

Computer

Science

and

Control

(SZTAKI)

in

Budapest,

Hungary.

Academics

from

Hungary,

Germany,

Belgium

and

the

UK

set

out

to

explore

big

data

applications

for

CPS

in

production

and

logistics

networks.

The

main

scientific

and

innovation

focus

was

based

on

a

combination

of

global

trends

and

local

requirements.



Industry

4.0

According

to

Dr

Elisabeth

Zudor,

the

coordinator

of

the

EXCELL

research,

the

transformation

of

industrial

manufacturing

through

concepts

like

the

Internet

of

Things

(IoT)

and

the

Factory

of

the

Future

will

rely

on

efficient

and

sustainable

CPS.

“The

fourth

industrial

revolution

will

be

based

on

CPS

that

will

monitor,

analyse

and

automate

business

processes,

transforming

production

and

logistic

processes,”

said

Zudor,

who

is

a

senior

researcher

and

advisor

at

SZTAKI.

Through

a

series

of

academic

exchanges,

secondments

and

training

programmes,

the

EXCELL

team

helped

to

develop

the

knowledge

base

on

CPS

across

Europe.

“EXCELL

helped

the

people

involved

in

the

research

project

to

accelerate

their

knowledge

growth,”

she

said.

It

also

put

in

place

a

lasting

transnational

collaboration

that

has

continued

well

beyond

the

end

of

the

project

itself.

The

research

team

focused

on

aspects

such

as

human-system

interactions,

IoT

for

business

and

next-generation

authorisation

solutions,

among

others.

A

strong

emphasis

was

placed

on

ensuring

the

research

outcomes

could

benefit

industries

by

introducing

innovative

solutions

in

production

and

logistics.



A

shift

in

mindset

CPS

are

part

of

Europe’s

Digital

Decade

policy,

which

has

set

concrete

targets

and

objectives

for

2030

aimed

at

empowering

businesses

and

people

in

“a

human-centred,

sustainable

and

more

prosperous

digital

future”.

This

includes

an

ambition

to

have

75%

of

EU

companies

using

Cloud,

AI,

or

Big

Data.

An

important

part

of

Gürdür

Broo’s

work

was

to

change

how

issues

of

sustainability

are

addressed

when

it

comes

to

CPS.

“Sustainability

is

such

a

complex

issue

that

it

requires

you

to

think

differently,”

she

said.

“When

we

design

CPS,

we

need

to

look

at

not

only

the

system

itself,

but

all

the

systems

adjacent

to

that

and

how

they

interact.”

According

to

Gürdür

Broo,

sustainable

development

has

economic,

social

and

environmental

dimensions.

And

the

only

way

to

solve

challenges

in

all

three

is

to

shift

how

we

think

about

them.

Her

work

on

the

implementation

of

intelligent

systems

such

as

collaborative

robots,

autonomous

vehicles

and

smart

cities

has

earned

her

recognition

in

the

field.

In

2023,

she

was

selected

by

Women

in

Robotics

as

one

of

the

50

Women

in

Robotics

You

Need

to

Know

About.

Her

research

produced

a

framework

for

developing

CPS

which

combines

different

skills

and

looks

at

CPS

development

through

three

different

lenses:

a

systems

mindset,

a

design

mindset

and

a

futuristic

mindset.

She

said

the

way

in

which

the

framework

addresses

multiple

perspectives

is

very

useful

when

considering

how

to

integrate

sustainability

into

research.

“Otherwise,

you

can

get

tunnel

vision

and

forget

to

think

about

how

different

topics

relate

to

each

other.”



More

info



​This

article

was

originally

published in Horizon the

EU

Research

and

Innovation

Magazine.