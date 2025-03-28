Lab-Created Protein ‘Seeds’ Unlock Mysteries Behind Devastating Brain Diseases

Belgian scientists have successfully created protein fragments in the lab that trigger the same destructive process seen in ALS and frontotemporal dementia patients, opening a new window into how these devastating neurological diseases progress.

The research, published yesterday in Neuron, focuses on TDP-43, a protein found throughout the human body that plays essential roles in regulating gene expression and cellular stress responses. While normally beneficial, this protein becomes problematic in several neurodegenerative conditions when it abandons its proper location and forms harmful clumps.

“TDP-43 pathology is considered a defining feature in nearly all ALS cases and about half of frontotemporal dementia cases,” explains professor Sandrine Da Cruz, group leader at the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Brain & Disease Research. “In the brains of these patients, TDP-43 somehow mislocalizes, accumulates in the cytoplasm where it forms insoluble inclusions, and is depleted from the nucleus.”

This discovery, made at the Vlaams Instituut voor Biotechnologie (VIB) in Leuven, Belgium, represents a significant step forward in understanding diseases that rob patients of their ability to move, think, and function independently. Nearly 30,000 Americans currently live with ALS, while frontotemporal dementia affects approximately 60,000 people in the United States alone.

For families watching loved ones deteriorate from these conditions, advances like this offer a glimmer of hope amid the daily challenges of caregiving. As spring arrives in Belgium where the research took place, Da Cruz’s team is continuing their meticulous work in the lab.

The Leuven researchers created what they describe as “amyloid-like fibrils” – essentially tiny protein threads – from a fragment of TDP-43. When introduced to human cells, including neurons derived from induced pluripotent stem cells, these fibrils triggered the same protein misbehavior seen in patient brains.

PhD student Jens Rummens, who worked on the study, notes that their lab-made aggregates closely mimicked what’s seen in actual patients: “The TDP-43 aggregates induced by the fibrils exhibited many of the modifications we also see in patient brains, including phosphorylation and ubiquitination. Strikingly, the aggregates were able to recruit endogenous TDP-43 from the nucleus to the cytoplasm.”

This detail is crucial because it demonstrates both key aspects of the disease process – the protein both leaving its proper location (the nucleus) and forming toxic clumps in the wrong location (the cytoplasm).

The findings support a growing theory that these protein-related brain diseases spread in a “prion-like” fashion, where misfolded proteins can trigger normal proteins to also misfold, creating a cascade effect that spreads throughout the brain. This mechanism has been implicated in other neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease as well.

Despite these advances, many questions remain. Researchers still don’t fully understand how TDP-43 becomes trapped in aggregates, what these aggregates consist of, or how exactly they cause cell death. The role of TDP-43 mutations, aging, and other factors also requires further investigation.

The beauty of this breakthrough lies in its practical applications. The team has created a laboratory model that can be used to investigate these questions in a controlled environment.

“We have developed a valuable model that displays both aspects of TDP-43 pathology—cytoplasmic aggregation and nuclear depletion,” says Da Cruz. “This will be a powerful asset to help researchers across the globe to further unravel TDP-43 induced disease mechanisms and enable us to screen potential drug candidates that modify disease progression.”

As spring turns to summer, researchers will continue using these protein seeds to nurture our understanding of neurodegenerative disease, potentially yielding treatments that could one day bring new life to patients facing these devastating diagnoses.