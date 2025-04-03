Heart Failure Accelerates Brain Aging by 10 Years, New Study Reveals

People with heart failure may be losing their cognitive abilities at an alarming rate, with mental decline equivalent to aging an extra decade within just seven years of diagnosis, according to new research from Michigan Medicine.

In a comprehensive study examining nearly 30,000 adults over time, scientists discovered that heart failure is associated with an immediate drop in cognitive function at diagnosis, followed by an accelerated decline in mental abilities that continues for years afterward.

The findings, published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure, raise serious concerns for the more than six million Americans currently living with heart failure.

“Heart failure is a disease that never goes away and treating it relies heavily on a patient’s ability to follow specific instructions, monitor their symptoms and keep up with many different medications,” said Supriya Shore, clinical assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at University of Michigan Medical School and first author of the study.

This cognitive decline creates a troubling paradox: as patients’ mental abilities deteriorate, they’re simultaneously expected to manage an increasingly complex treatment regimen that demands sharp thinking and careful attention to detail.

The research team examined both global cognition – a composite measure of overall mental abilities including attention and problem-solving – and more specific functions like executive functioning, which involves planning and decision-making. Both declined significantly faster among heart failure patients than their healthier counterparts.

What surprised researchers was that common risk factors for cognitive impairment, such as high blood pressure and previous heart attacks, didn’t explain the accelerated decline observed in heart failure patients. This suggests something about heart failure itself may be driving the cognitive deterioration.

The research revealed that adults with heart failure would reach the threshold for meaningful cognitive decline nearly six years earlier than people without the condition. For executive functioning specifically, that deterioration would arrive about four-and-a-half years sooner.

“Regular cognitive monitoring of older adults with heart failure would help identify individuals with the earliest signs of cognitive decline who require supportive care,” said senior author Deborah A. Levine, professor of internal medicine and neurology at U-M Medical School. “We need a better understanding of the mechanisms driving accelerated cognitive decline after heart failure to develop interventions that halt or slow the decline.”

The impact of this cognitive decline extends beyond just day-to-day management. In a related qualitative study led by Shore earlier this year, researchers found that most heart failure patients displayed poor understanding of their prognosis, while their caregivers were more likely to recognize when a patient’s health was deteriorating.

Communication challenges compound the problem. Some patients reported that their physicians avoided difficult conversations about prognosis, while others said they were confused by medical terminology.

“Most people with heart failure, as well as their care partners, want discussions around prognosis to begin early in the course of the disease and to be repeated routinely using patient-centered language,” Shore said. “They want to speak candidly about quality of life and survival assessments. Even though these conversations are tough, people want to have it.”

The study found that certain groups experienced even steeper declines in cognitive function after heart failure diagnosis. The largest decreases occurred among older adults, women, and white participants, though the researchers didn’t specify why these demographic groups might be more vulnerable.

For clinicians, these findings highlight the importance of assessing cognitive function early in heart failure patients and incorporating this information into treatment plans. As cognitive abilities decline, patients may need additional support systems, simplified medication regimens, or more involvement from caregivers.

“With what we know about the rate of cognitive decline in this patient population, there is a major need to meet patients where they are with clarity and compassion to improve overall care in heart failure,” Shore emphasized.

As the population ages and heart failure rates continue to rise, addressing this intersection of cardiac and cognitive health becomes increasingly urgent. For millions of Americans managing heart failure, preserving mental function may be just as critical as maintaining heart function for their long-term quality of life.