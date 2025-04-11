In Australia, Surgical Escape Room Puts Nurses to the Test

Bright lights, gleaming surgical tools, and a patient ready on the operating table. All seems to be in order, but then an alarm sounds and all eyes immediately look to you ­– what happens next is in your hands.

Luckily, this is not a critical scenario but part of UniSA‘s new perioperative escape room, designed especially for nursing staff at the Calvary Adelaide Hospital.

Set in a state-of-the-art operating room, this patient simulation puts experienced nurses to the test as they solve complex scenarios and respond to perioperative emergencies. Working together, participants must adeptly and efficiently manage whatever challenges are put before them before they can successfully ‘escape’.

Nursing and Perioperative Nursing lecturer, and UniSA escape room creator, Dr Michelle Freeling, says the experience is transforming nursing education.

“Perioperative nursing is a specialty that requires nurses to work quickly and efficiently, collaborating with surgeons and anaesthetists in high-pressure environments,” Dr Freeling says.

“But with surgical advancements continually reshaping the field, perioperative nurses need to stay ahead of the latest techniques and practices – this is where experiences like our escape room can help.

“Participants will practice managing complex patient scenarios in the operating room, understanding and responding to perioperative emergencies, working cohesively with their team, and maintaining situational awareness, all of which are critical for success.

“As a hands-on, immersive activity, the escape room lets perioperative nurses learn or refine their expertise in a controlled yet realistic environment, so they can test their skills safely, without risk.”

The innovative experience is also part of a new Calvary Scholarship Program created to support nurses undertaking UniSA’s Graduate Certificate in Nursing with a focus on Perioperative Nurses. Calvary has supported 12 scholarships for nurses to undertake the Perioperative Nursing course, with the potential opportunity for additional scholarships in the future.

Calvary Adelaide Hospital General Manager Tanya Brooks says the hospital is dedicated to advancing perioperative nursing education and leadership.

“High quality, safe healthcare is our priority, and we’re committed to delivering excellence in clinical quality and patient care,” Brooks says.

“UniSA’s perioperative nursing escape room demonstrates a contemporary, engaging and innovative approach to learning that will advance our team’s specialist perioperative skills while also developing their leadership capabilities, staff culture, and excellent person-centred care.

“By investing in our team’s skill development and professional growth, we continue to champion the high standards, compassionate and professional healthcare, for which we’re known.

“The Calvary Scholarship Program reflects this commitment, and our partnership with UniSA will empower our team to reach their full potential.”

The inaugural cohort of scholarship recipients has commenced their studies this week.