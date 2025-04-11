On the City of Fresno’s laudable waste-handling programs

I’ve been reporting on air-related issues here at the Air Quality Matters blog for over 12 years and, now, more than 1,530 posts later, my dedication to that cause is just as strong as it’s ever been!

In the nearly five decades that I’ve resided in Fresno (I moved to the raisin capital in 1977), in America’s 31st state — California — I’ve seen incredible change. The neighborhood where I now live was all fig orchards. Not only are all the fig orchards gone, the land on which fig trees were planted is now all residentially and commercially developed. And, that means lots of people (locals and non-locals alike) scurrying about taking care of day-to-day activities. With the population increase has come greater and greater amounts of driving. Absent concomitant improvements in motor vehicle, bus and truck exhaust systems, there is potentially more available pollutant emissions from these sources to foul the air. In fact, as it currently stands in these environs, a weighty 80 percent of area air pollution is contributed by the transportation sector.

And, now that the rain has cleared out, and with the day-to-day rise in air temperatures that has accompanied that, air quality in these parts is getting worse. Temperature high today is forecast to be about 80 degrees (Fahrenheit). Moreover, the sky is starting to lose its bright blue luster. The skies are turning more gray, in other words.

It’s not just this. We just saw winter end, and all I can say is that the cold-season weather we’re experiencing now (today) is a far cry from what is considered normal for this time of year. With daytime high temps that back in the late seventies barely broke the 50-degree mark, do so today with much greater regularity. In fact, it was only just recently that we had one day here where the temperature reached a high of 88 degrees. The town of Lemoore, which isn’t all that far away, had a high temperature that same day of 90 degrees. Coupled with a general increase in cold-season temperatures, meanwhile, is less incidence of tule fog, which, when I first moved to the area, for three full months (December, January and February), it seemed like a daily event. Now we maybe get 10 days total where such fog is present, but even then, it usually isn’t an all-day event. Nothing like it used to be, which means the climate’s changed too.

One thing that hasn’t changed, at least not appreciably, anyway, is Fresno’s trash collection and handling program. If anything, service has gotten better.

Someone — I assume an employee with the City — recently stuck a decal on my green-waste disposal bin that acts as a visual guide to let citizens know what is acceptable to place in the green bin and what isn’t. And, what is permitted to go into the blue recycle container is slightly more restrictive than what used to be the case. Plastic bags are now prohibited from being placed in there and must now be tossed out with the regular trash and therefore placed in the gray trash bin.

Now, add to this the flyer that I just received that lets property owners know that if they elect to have their lawns removed, with a limit of no more than 1,500 square feet of removed lawn per residential dwelling and up to 4,000 square feet of removed lawn per commercial site, affected property owners can get $2.00 per square foot where replacing grass with what the City refers to as a “water-wise landscape,” is concerned.

Translated, that means practices like lawn mowing on those so-called “converted” yards, become a thing of the past. And, if previously done with internal-combustion-engine-powered lawn-mowing equipment, now with the more climate-friendly lawn, that one change alone can result in area air quality seeing improvement. But not just this, said yards see more efficient watering which helps to cut down on water waste through overwatering, runoff and leakage.

That the City provides affected property owners with the paper flyers in question — which when discarded can go in the blue container which is for all acceptable recyclable materials (paper being one of them), that helps take out the guesswork in terms of what goes in which bin.

That being said, the City of Fresno’s solid-waste-collection program should indeed be lauded.

Now: if only the air quality here met current health standards for ozone and fine particulate matter! If only! What that would be tantamount to is having one’s cake and eating it too.

Oh, and with regard to plastic bags, there are some that are now “compostable”. These can be used, for instance, to store food waste or other green “compostable” waste in until they are ready to be tossed out. And, then, on top of that, here in the City of Fresno, such — bag and all — can be placed in the city-provided green-waste bin for pickup and emptying. One more way of reducing the amount of solid waste destined for the landfill.

