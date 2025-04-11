Truing the Sun

What guides

is not fixed –

a shift

folded in

day’s own turning,

mapped in the drift

of light

across sky-skin.

Each hour

unfastens

what the body

once held true,

and still

it moves –

a wing-thought

reading the rim

of the world

without doubt.

In the small

mind’s engine,

time is a spine

wound in light,

a sun-thread

looped through

field-bends and

magnet-marks.

It does not need

to name

what it knows –

just turn

and hold

to the invisible

line.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that insect brains might calculate the sun’s position using internal clocks and trigonometric circuits.

Many insects rely on the sun to help them navigate, but using the sun as a compass is not as simple as it might seem. Because the sun appears to move across the sky during the day, any creature using it to find direction needs to consider the time of day, the time of year, and where on Earth they are. For a tiny insect, this is a complex challenge – yet many species manage to orient themselves with impressive accuracy, even during long migrations or foraging trips.

This research explores how insects might manage such a feat. It suggests that certain brain cells, known as clock neurons, may keep track of time using regular cycles, a bit like waves. By combining this sense of time with information from their sun compass and other parts of their brain, insects could use simple mathematical rules to work out where they are and which direction to go. The study tested this idea using simulations of insect movement and found that even a basic model – focused on how the sun moves around midday – may be enough for accurate navigation. This work sheds light on the remarkable ways in which animals make sense of space and time, and how biology can solve problems that would normally require complex calculations.

