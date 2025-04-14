Researchers identify brain hub with key role in learned response to direct and indirect threats

Diagram of mouse prefrontal cortex showing neural projections to the midbrain (purple) and the amygdala (green), pathways involved in learning about threat. NIAAA

Scientists have identified an area within the brain's frontal cortex that may coordinate an animal's response to potentially traumatic situations. Understanding where and how neural circuits involving the frontal cortex regulate such functions, and how such circuits could malfunction, may provide insight about their role in trauma-related and stress-related psychiatric disorders in people. The study,

Upcoming NIAAA Webinar: How Does Alcohol Impact the Lives of Older Adults – And What Can We Do About It?

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) is hosting an interactive free webinar titled, "How Does Alcohol Impact the Lives of Older Adults – And What Can We Do About It?". You can join the webinar live on NIH Videocast on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 12 noon Eastern Time. As the population

Study Confirms Real-World Reliability of a Key Tool for Alcohol Screening

The Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test–Consumption (AUDIT-C) is a key, three-question tool used by health professionals to screen people for alcohol misuse. Although previous clinical research has validated use of the AUDIT-C, its test–retest reliability—a measure of the consistency of a test's results over time—has not been evaluated in routine-care conditions with adult primary care

Sober-Curious Young Americans May Be Changing the Conversation Around Alcohol

According to data from the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 68% of adults ages 21 and older in the United States drink alcohol.1 At the same time, researchers believe that the recent "sober-curious" movement may be encouraging some people to reevaluate their relationship with alcohol and the impact that drinking can have on

NIAAA Releases Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2024-2028

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) has released Advancing Alcohol Research to Promote Health and Well-Being, the Institute's Strategic Plan for fiscal years 2024-2028.  The plan charts a course for the next five years and outlines the goals and priorities that will guide NIAAA's research through a dynamic balance of basic, translational, and

Alcohol Research: Current Reviews Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Alcohol Research: Current Reviews (ARCR). ARCR is an open-access, peer-reviewed journal published by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) at the National Institutes of Health. Open-access journals are available without barriers such as fees. Although this journal has evolved over time, its mission remains unchanged. ARCR