Research shows dye found in fabric is good at storing and energy

A sapphire-colored dye called methylene blue is a common ingredient in wastewater from textile mills.

But UB scientists think it may be possible to give this industrial pollutant a second life. In a new study, they show that the dye, when dissolved in water, is good at storing and releasing energy on cue.

This makes the compound a promising candidate material for redox flow batteries — large, rechargeable, liquid-based batteries that could enable future wind farms and solar homes to stockpile electricity for calm or rainy days.

The research appeared online on Aug. 13 in the journal ChemElectroChem.

“Methylene blue is a widely used dye. It can be harmful to health, so it’s not something you want to dump into the environment without treating it,” says lead researcher Timothy Cook, assistant professor of chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences. “There’s been a lot of work done on ways to sequester methylene blue out of water, but the problem with a lot of these methods is that they’re expensive and generate other kinds of waste products.”

“But what if instead of just cleaning the water up, we could find a new way to use it? That’s what really motivated this project,” says first author Anjula Kosswattaarachchi, a UB PhD student in chemistry.