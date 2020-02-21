Coding for uncertainty increases security

Right now, drones are flying over wildlife parks in South Africa, equipped with thermal infrared cameras and smart automatic detection systems that can identify potential poachers. If a poacher is spotted, the drone can alert nearby rangers and flash its lights to send up an alarm.

But parks are big places and rangers are spread thin. What if rangers don’t always swoop in in response to those flashing lights? Can the technique still deter poachers, like an empty police car in a speed trap? If so, how often can the ploy be used before the poachers get wise?

That is the central question in a new paper from computer scientists at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS).

“Our goal was to develop an algorithm that can employ this approach strategically,” said Elizabeth Bondi, a graduate student at SEAS and first author of the paper. “We wanted to design a signaling scheme that could mislead a poacher and make them uncertain as to whether they have been detected.”

The key, it turns out, was acknowledging the fallibility of the drone itself.

While drones are an important tool to protect wildlife and forests, they aren’t perfect. An occluded camera or a misidentified human can lead to false negatives.

By taking these uncertainties into account, Bondi and the team developed an algorithm that could strategically signal in order to trick poachers into believing that rangers could be on their way at any time.