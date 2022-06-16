However, very few studies have mapped the size of galaxy halos in this way. Gozman’s work to resolve the stars in M94’s stellar halo provides more information for astronomers who study galaxy mergers and evolution.

“This data is the first data we’ve ever had of the resolved stellar population of this galaxy. Resolving stars is a pretty hard thing to do, but it is one of the best ways you can actually look at the halos and learn about the merger history of the galaxy,” she said. “So this is another datapoint in a field of very few data points.”