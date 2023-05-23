Monster computer powering range of high-end experiments

With the world’s first exascale supercomputing system now open to full user operations, research teams are harnessing Frontier’s power and speed to tackle some of the most challenging problems in modern science.

The HPE Cray EX system at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory debuted in May 2022 as the fastest computer on the planet and first machine to break the exascale barrier at 1.1 exaflops, or 1.1 quintillion calculations per second. That’s more calculations per second than every human on Earth could perform in four years.

Frontier remains in the number one spot on the May 2023 TOP500 rankings, with an updated HPL, or high-performance Linpack, score of 1.194 exaflops. The increase of .092 exaflops, or 92 petaflops, is equivalent to the eighth most powerful supercomputer in the world on the TOP500 List. Engineers at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, which houses Frontier and its predecessor Summit, expect that Frontier’s speeds could ultimately top 1.4 exaflops, or 1.4 quintillion calculations per second.

In addition to the updated HPL number, the Frontier team has improved the High-Performance Linpack-Mixed Precision Benchmark, HPL-MxP, to nearly 10 EF. Frontier’s HPL-MxP performance is now 9.950 EF, or 9.95 quintillion flops per second improved from 7.9 exaflops in November 2023.

“Frontier represents the culmination of more than a decade of hard work by dedicated professionals from across academia, private business and the national laboratory complex through the Exascale Computing Project to realize a goal that once seemed barely possible,” said Doug Kothe, ORNL’s associate laboratory director for computing and computational sciences. “This machine will shrink the timeline for discoveries that will change the world for the better and touch everyone on Earth.”

Exascale computing’s promise rests on the ability to synthesize massive amounts of data into detailed simulations so complex that previous generations of computers couldn’t process the calculations. The faster the computer, the more possibilities and probabilities can be plugged into the simulation to be tested against what’s already known. The process helps researchers target their experiments and fine-tune designs while saving the time and expense of real-world testing, producing results that are ready to be validated.

“I don’t think we can overstate the impact Frontier promises to make for some of these studies,” said Justin Whitt, the OLCF’s director. “The science that will be done on this computer will be fundamentally different from what we have done before with computation. Our early research teams have already begun exploring fundamental questions about everything from nuclear fusion to forecasting earthquakes to building a better combustion engine.”

Some of the studies underway on Frontier include:

“We’ve been carefully fine-tuning Frontier for the past year, and these teams have been our test pilots, helping us see what heights we can reach,” said Bronson Messer, OLCF’s director of science at ORNL. “We’ve just begun to discover where exascale can take us.”

Frontier is an HPE-Cray EX system with more than 9,400 nodes, each equipped with a third-generation AMD EPYC CPU and four AMD Instinct MI250X graphics processing units, or GPUs. The OLCF is a DOE Office of Science user facility.

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for DOE’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. DOE’s Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science.