Crews Head Down River, Out to Sea to Prep New SWOT Water Satellite

In addition, teams sampled freshwater bodies in Connecticut, Canada, and France, among other locations. They wanted to survey the types of lakes and rivers they expect SWOT to measure, and to sample freshwater bodies in areas that intersect with the satellite’s orbit to compare measurements from the ground and from space.

The calibration-validation data on rivers and lakes from SWOT looked good. “We were expecting to be able to measure rivers wider than 100 meters, but there are cases where we can see things as narrow as 50 meters, and sometimes as narrow as 20 meters,” said Pavelsky.

By Sea

SWOT sea level measurements were also promising when compared with ocean sampling data. “My fear before launch was that we were going to get a lot of surprises in the data because SWOT is unlike anything that we’ve done before,” said Chen. But that hasn’t been the case.

Researchers used two approaches to measure sea levels: airborne- and ship-deployed sensors. Using an airplane-mounted lidar instrument, the team collected sea level information in a manner similar to how SWOT takes measurements. This provided the most direct comparison between data from the field and the satellite.

The team also collected temperature and salinity data that can reveal ocean features – like internal waves and currents – that drive sea level changes. They deployed temperature and salinity sensors on 11 moorings roughly 200 miles (300 kilometers) off California’s central coast. And they used 11 autonomous underwater robots – some of which were also collecting data for a separate NASA project called the Sub-Mesoscale Ocean Dynamics Experiment.

These efforts are key because as analysis methods improve and researchers find new questions to answer using SWOT data, the measurements will help to gauge their accuracy. “It’s our benchmark data,” said Pavelsky. “It will be important for years to come.”

More About the SWOT Mission

SWOT was jointly developed by NASA and CNES, with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the UK Space Agency. JPL, which is managed for NASA by Caltech in Pasadena, California, leads the U.S. component of the project. For the flight system payload, NASA provided the KaRIn instrument, a GPS science receiver, a laser retroreflector, a two-beam microwave radiometer, and NASA instrument operations. CNES provided the Doppler Orbitography and Radioposition Integrated by Satellite (DORIS) system, the dual frequency Poseidon altimeter (developed by Thales Alenia Space), the KaRIn radio-frequency subsystem (together with Thales Alenia Space and with support from the UK Space Agency), the satellite platform, and ground operations. CSA provided the KaRIn high-power transmitter assembly. NASA provided the launch vehicle and the agency’s Launch Services Program, based at Kennedy Space Center, managed the associated launch services.

To learn more about SWOT, visit:

https://swot.jpl.nasa.gov/