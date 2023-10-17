New Biomarker Predicts Whether Neurons Will Regenerate

Using a computer algorithm to analyze their sequencing data, the researchers identified a unique pattern of gene expression that can predict whether or not an individual neuron will ultimately regenerate after an injury. The pattern also included some genes that had never been previously implicated in neuronal regeneration.

“It’s like a molecular fingerprint for regenerating neurons,” added Zheng.

To validate their findings, the researchers tested this molecular fingerprint, which they named the Regeneration Classifier, on 26 published single-cell RNA sequencing datasets. These datasets included neurons from various parts of the nervous system and at different developmental stages.

The team found that with few exceptions, the Regeneration Classifier successfully predicted the regeneration potential of individual neurons and was able to reproduce known trends from previous research, such as a sharp decrease in neuronal regeneration just after birth.

“Validating the results against many sets of data from completely different lines of research tells us that we’ve uncovered something fundamental about the underlying biology of neuronal regeneration,” said Zheng. “We need to do more work to refine our approach, but I think we’ve come across a pattern that could be universal to all regenerating neurons.”

While the results in mice are promising, the researchers caution that at present, the Regeneration Classifier is a tool to help neuroscience researchers in the lab rather than a diagnostic test for patients in the clinic.

“There are still a lot of barriers to using single-cell sequencing in clinical contexts, such as high cost, difficulty analyzing large amounts of data and, most importantly, accessibility to tissues of interest,” said Zheng. “For now, we’re interested in exploring how we can use the Regeneration Classifier in preclinical contexts to predict the effectiveness of new regenerative therapies and help move those treatments closer to clinical trials.”

Co-authors of the study include: Junmi M. Saikia, Katlyn Marie A. Monte, Eunmi Ha, Daniel Romaus-Sanjurjo, Joshua J. Sanchez, Andrea X. Moore, Marc Hernaiz-Llorens, Carmine L. Chavez-Martinez, Chimuanya K. Agba, Haoyue Li, Joseph Zhang, Daniel T. Lusk and Kayla M. Cervantes, all at UC San Diego.

The study was funded, in part, by the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke (grant NS093055), Veterans Affairs (grant RX002483), and the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation (grants 733544 and 648861).