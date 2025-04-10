Drying the Spine

What slipped

was not a flood –

no clean edge

or single rupture –

but a drawn-down

thread,

sucked from the grip

of root-treads and

clay-cradle.

A thirst took

the curve of years

and held it,

tightening

until the skin cracked.

Not drought,

but the absence

of return.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found a permanent global decline in terrestrial water storage, especially soil moisture.

As the planet warms, the way water moves through the land is changing. Shifts in rainfall and evaporation patterns have disrupted how water is stored in the soil and on the surface of the Earth. This is not just about floods or droughts – it is about the overall balance of water on land, which is crucial for farming, ecosystems, and communities. Scientists have long suspected that these shifts might be having a larger and more lasting impact but confirming this at a global scale has been difficult.

This research brings together satellite data on soil moisture, sea level measurements, and observations of how Earth’s rotation has shifted to offer a clearer picture of the situation. It shows that between 2000 and 2002 alone, the Earth lost nearly twice as much water from its land surfaces as Greenland did from melting ice. This dramatic loss – over 1600 gigatonnes – continued well into the next decade, and the water has not returned. The evidence suggests this is due to ongoing shortfalls in rainfall, combined with steady evaporation, and that recovery is unlikely under current climate conditions. These findings highlight how the climate crisis is reshaping the world’s water balance, with long-term consequences for people and the planet.