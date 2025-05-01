Ash Weight

What stays

is not the flame –

but what it leaves

when breath fails

to filter

what drifts.

A cloud thickens

in the small chambers

behind the eyes,

the chest tight

with more than smoke.

There is no word

for the moment

a child begins

to turn inward,

or for the light

that no longer

feels soft.

It is not seen

but counted

in arrivals –

those who step

through hospital doors

already holding

what the air

never sought

to give.

This poem was inspired is inspired by recent research, which has found a link between wildfires and mental health–related emergency department visits.

Wildfire seasons are becoming more intense and frequent, and the health impacts of breathing in wildfire smoke are now better recognised – especially the risks to lungs and heart. However, what is less understood is how this polluted air might affect people’s mental health. Fine particles found in wildfire smoke (known as PM2.5) can travel deep into the lungs and bloodstream, and there is growing concern they may also have neurological and psychological effects. This is particularly worrying for communities who are already vulnerable – whether due to age, existing health conditions, or social and economic pressures – and who often bear the brunt of environmental crises.

This research looked at data from over 86,000 emergency department visits in California during the record-breaking 2020 wildfire season. It found a clear link between exposure to wildfire-specific PM2.5 and a rise in mental health emergencies, particularly for anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders. These increases were most pronounced among children, women, and people from Black and Hispanic backgrounds. The findings highlight the need to better prepare mental health services for future wildfire events, particularly in areas likely to be affected by climate change. They also raise serious questions about the hidden mental toll of environmental pollution – and who it harms most.