Brewer’s Trace

The bottle-skin

holds more

than grain and time –

a trace

drawn from taproots

and spooled

into the wash

of kettle-mist

and steel-skin vats.

In foam’s relief

the residue waits –

ghost-threads

spun from fireflood

and filthy,

gaping mouths.

Somewhere

between sip

and taste,

the chain uncoils –

a thirst-binding

wound into

each unwitting pour.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that beers brewed across the US contain ‘forever chemicals’ linked to health risks.

Beer has been enjoyed for thousands of years, but the safety of the water used to make it is coming under increasing scrutiny. One emerging concern is the presence of PFAS – a group of synthetic chemicals sometimes called ‘forever chemicals’ because they do not easily break down in the environment. These substances have been widely used in industrial and consumer products and are now being found in drinking water supplies across the United States. Because water is a key ingredient in beer, there is growing interest in whether PFAS might be making their way into our pints – and what that could mean for public health and consumer choice.

This research set out to explore that question by testing a range of beers from different regions, breweries, and water sources across the United States. Using a newly adapted testing method, the researchers found PFAS in most of the beers sampled – especially in those brewed near water supplies already known to be affected. Some beers even contained levels of PFAS that exceed official safety thresholds. The findings reveal a clear link between contaminated water sources and PFAS levels in beer, raising concerns for brewers, regulators, and drinkers alike. By highlighting this connection, the study offers valuable evidence to guide policy decisions, inform brewing practices, and help people make more informed choices about what they drink.