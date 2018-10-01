Researchers find missplicing Scn5a alters cardiac function

A team of researchers at Baylor College of Medicine reveals new insights into what can be causing life-threatening cardiac-related events in myotonic dystrophy type 1(DM1). Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study shows that reproducing in mice the missplicing of gene Scn5a observed in patients with the condition recapitulates defects in cardiac function present in the patients. The findings highlight a non-mutational mechanism that is relevant to DM1 and possibly other types of arrhythmias and open the possibility for novel interventions.

“Cardiac events in DM1 are the second-leading cause of death in the disease. More than 50 percent of patients with DM1 have cardiac electric conduction defects and arrhythmias, but it is not clear what causes them,” said corresponding author Dr. Thomas A. Cooper, professor of pathology & immunology, of molecular and cellular biology and of molecular physiology and biophysics at Baylor College of Medicine.

DM1 is a progressive multi-systemic disease and the most common form of muscular dystrophy in adults, affecting 1 in 8,000 individuals worldwide. A main characteristic of the disease is the disruption of a process called alternative splicing.

During normal development, alternative splicing mediates the switch of protein forms expressed in the fetus to different forms of the same protein expressed in the adult. In DM1, a subset of genes fails to undergo the normal alternative splicing transition to the adult form. Consequently, adult tissues express fetal forms of some proteins that cannot fulfill the functions required in an adult tissue.

One of the proteins that is misspliced in DM1 is Scn5a, a sodium channel that is strongly expressed in heart muscle and is critical for normal electrical activity of the heart. Malfunctioning sodium channel proteins in cardiomyocytes are associated with arrhythmias and cardiac dysfunction contributing to sudden cardiac death. Although these studies show an association between fetal forms of Scn5a and cardiac defects in DM1, they do not indicate that one causes the other.

To determine whether fetal forms of Scn5a can cause cardiac defects similar to those observed in DM1, Cooper and his colleagues expressed the fetal forms in adult mice and then extensively characterized cardiac function.