New tools to help predict forest fires

Covering some 15 hectares, France’s woodlands are the third-largest in Europe. Scientists from the SPE in Corsica are developing firefighting tools to help preserve this resource.

Fire season could soon last all year. Despite improved techniques to combat the phenomenon, the number of wildfires has increased, and affected areas have doubled over the past 30 years. This situation is made worse by weather and climate conditions, even during the winter months. Burning more than 100 hectares, large-scale fires have been growing in number worldwide, in Australia and Portugal, but also in new countries such as Denmark and Sweden.

The whole of the French island of Corsica is potentially at risk, which is why, for more than 20 years, researchers from the SPE have focused on the challenges posed by wildfires.“New findings, and techniques developed by our Fire Project have now been transferred to people on the ground,” explains Lucile Rossi, senior lecturer at the laboratory.

Drones to the rescue Drones are increasingly being used around the world in the fight against forest fires. By providing firefighters with images, this new tool offers a wide range of services, such as helping to locate the fire fronts or providing an overview of the overall situation. Science will not replace the invaluable insight of experienced professionals but it can nevertheless be of assistance. In her research, the scientist expands the real-life potential of drones by equipping them with stereovision. Two cameras take simultaneous and asynchronous infrared and visible-spectrum images, which results in extremely detailed 3D renderings of the flames showing their shape, slope, length, and propagation speed – in other words the essential characteristics of a fire’s dynamics. L. ROSSI Share Since January 2020, drones have been at the heart of the multi-tier GOLIAT project in Corsica where Lucile Rossi is at the helm of a three-year hot spot geolocation programme which includes the automated processing of images. Drones will help identify the spots where a fire could restart after having been extinguished. “We are very lucky in Corsica to be able to work hand in hand with the teams in the field and develop tools best suited to their needs. In order to collect images, I joined the firefighting and rescue division here during the February Solero fire. The data obtained considerably accelerated my research and saved me years of experiments,” she says. V. CIULLO Share Research at GOLIAT has also contributed to the use of controlled burns, where some of the vegetation in high-risk areas is burned in advance to prevent future fires. Tests to identify how often and how many such practices should be carried out, as well as their environmental impact, are being conducted with the French forests authority, the scientist explains. The research at GOLIAT will also lead to the development of decision-making support tools to help with the difficult task of forecasting fire behaviour and its impact. Thierry Marcelli, a researcher at the SPE, uses simplified physical models that are rapid, robust, and available when fighting a fire. Radiative and convective modes of energy transfer are taken into account to distinguish the dynamics of a fire. This approach also helps predict which conditions can lead to the start of eruptive fires, an information critical to fire crews due to the danger associated with the sudden acceleration of the spread of the fire front with this type of blazes. L. ROSSI Share A first tool based on this model was developed in 2018 with firefighters in Corsica. According to Marcelli, it showed areas of thermal radiation on a map, used to confirm the safety of intervention zones set up during the fight to extinguish a blaze. The zones are strips of vegetation hundreds of metres long and approximately 100 metres wide either burned or cleared by fire crews in order to slow the fire.

Predicting fire behaviour With the GOLIAT project, Marcelli is looking to develop a system capable of predicting the behaviour and impact of fires. According to the scientist, it could anticipate the three-dimensional evolution of a blaze, as well as the heat levels experienced nearby. The project will help identify danger zones and the optimal distance for deployment of crews, while minimising their exposure to heat radiation. A large database is also being developed by GOLIAT. “Corsica’s firefighters are getting older. Their knowledge of the terrain, of wind changes, of fire recurrence in the valleys, is being lost. The database will help preserve this knowledge,” adds Marcelli. Merging historical and statistical data will make it possible to spot recurring fire areas and implement land planning policies aimed at lowering the risks of outbreaks.