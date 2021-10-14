Personalised breast reconstruction

This innovation in regenerative medicine is based on the bioprinting studies that were achieved through collaboration between the research group led by Christophe Marquette, a CNRS senior researcher at the ICBMS and manager of the 3d.FAB platform, and the company LabSkin Creations, which specialises in advanced tissue engineering of the skin and adipose tissues.

Patented biological ink

The various partners joined forces to create a biological ink for which a patent was filed jointly with the CNRS. This ink enables reconstruction by means of bioprinting: “Initially, the technology was developed to print skin substitutes. For the Healshape project, it was necessary to adapt the process to printing volumes, and ensure subsequent consolidation of the biological ink to make it compatible with implantation in the body,” explains Marquette.

Healshape now enjoys an exclusive licence on this patent and know-how, along with its six co-founders, who include Marquette, the founders of LabSkin Creations, as well as a pharmacist and surgeon. Incubated by the deep tech innovation accelerator company Pulsalys, and by Les Premières AURA (which supports women and mixed teams in the creation and development of innovative start-ups), Healshape was one of the winners of the i-Lab national innovation awards in 2020. The start-up is currently at the preclinical stage and hopes to initiate clinical trials within the next two years.