The team also explored how light can influence structures, rather than just measure them. Calculations carried out by André Farias de Moura, professor of chemistry at the Federal University of São Carlos and co-corresponding author, show that multiple biomolecules vigorously twist and vibrate when terahertz light generates chiral phonons.

“We foresee new roads ahead—for instance using terahertz waves with tailored polarization to manipulate large molecular assemblies. It might replace microwaves in many synthesis applications in which the handedness of the molecules matters,” said de Moura.

Based on de Moura’s calculations, Kotov and Choi believe that the twisting vibrations of chiral phonons caused by terahertz light may make disease-causing nanofibers more vulnerable to medical interventions. Future work will explore whether that interaction can be used to break them up.

This work was supported by the U.S. Department of Defense, Office of Naval Research, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and National Science Foundation; Brazilian funding agencies CAPES and FAPESP; Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science and Yoshida Foundation; and U-M.

The materials were studied at the Michigan Center for Materials Characterization. Kotov is also the Joseph B. and Florence V. Cejka Professor of Engineering and professor of chemical engineering, materials science and engineering, and macromolecular science and engineering.

