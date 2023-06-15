Positive Outcomes for Late Autism Diagnosis, Study Shows

Receiving a diagnosis of autism later in life may initially seem overwhelming, but a new study conducted by psychologists from the University of Bath and King’s College London reveals that the age at which someone is diagnosed has little impact on their overall quality of life.

The topic of “late diagnosis” for autism has gained attention recently, particularly in light of autism campaigner Christine McGuinness. While autism is typically diagnosed in childhood, there has been an increase in adult diagnoses, particularly among women.

Parents often wonder whether the timing of their child’s autism diagnosis will have long-term consequences. Similarly, adults who discover their autism later in life often reflect on how their lives might have been different with an earlier diagnosis.

Addressing these concerns, the new study, the first of its kind, examined whether the age at which individuals become aware of their autism diagnosis is associated with their quality of life, while considering important factors such as household income.

The researchers surveyed 300 autistic adults, gathering information on when they first learned of their autism diagnosis and collecting detailed socio-demographic data including age, gender, ethnicity, relationship status, living situation, education level, employment status, household income, presence of additional mental health conditions, and level of autistic personality traits.

The participants then completed a questionnaire assessing various aspects of their quality of life, including physical, psychological, social, and environmental factors. Questions such as “To what extent do you feel your life is meaningful?” and “How satisfied are you with the support you receive from your friends?” were included.

The study, published in the journal Autism, found no statistically significant link between the age at which individuals became aware of their autism and different areas of quality of life once other factors were considered. Instead, other factors emerged as stronger indicators of quality of life. Autistic women reported a higher quality of life compared to autistic men, and those with additional mental health conditions, such as anxiety, reported a lower quality of life.

Dr. Lucy Livingston, a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Bath and a Lecturer in Psychology at King’s College London, noted that while more people are receiving autism diagnoses in adulthood, which can be life-changing, the study did not find a clear improvement in overall quality of life for those diagnosed earlier. She suggested that the impact of an autism diagnosis on an individual’s quality of life varies greatly and emphasized the need to consider other individual factors that may be more influential.

Dr. Florence Leung, lead researcher at the University of Bath, highlighted that having more autistic personality characteristics was strongly associated with poorer quality of life across all areas. The team intends to further investigate the specific contributions of different autistic characteristics to quality of life, which could inform tailored support strategies based on individual strengths and difficulties.

The study also underscored the importance of gender-specific support strategies, as being male and having additional mental health conditions were linked to a lower quality of life. While discussions on autism and mental health have predominantly focused on females, the findings highlight the need to address the needs of autistic males who may also face challenges.

Dr. Punit Shah, co-author and Associate Professor at the University of Bath, emphasized the significance of understanding neurodiversity throughout the lifespan, noting that autism is no longer solely considered a childhood condition. With an aging society, it is crucial to conduct more extensive research on autistic adults to gain insights into their individual differences. This approach moves away from a “one size fits all” approach and fosters a deeper understanding of how to support autistic individuals throughout their lives.