Intermittent fasting could slow aging

Recent studies have indicated that intermittent fasting may be an effective method for weight loss, potentially more manageable than traditional calorie counting. Exciting new research with animals even suggests that intermittent fasting could have a positive impact on the aging process, potentially leading to longer lifespans.

A study named DiAL-Health, conducted by researchers at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is currently underway to investigate if adopting an eating pattern of 8 hours of food consumption followed by 16 hours of fasting daily can decelerate the aging process in humans. The study is seeking participation from healthy adults between the ages of 25-49.

The research aims to determine whether intermittent fasting or weight loss through calorie restriction can have an anti-aging effect and enhance overall health in individuals within a healthy weight range or those slightly overweight. Furthermore, it seeks to ascertain if either dietary approach can extend “healthspan,” the portion of one’s life free from conditions like diabetes or hypertension.

Leading the study are Dr. Corby Martin, Professor and Director of the Ingestive Behavior, Weight Management, and Health Promotion Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical; Dr. Leanne Redman, Professor and Director of Pennington Biomedical’s Reproductive Endocrinology and Women’s Health Laboratory; along with Dr. Courtney Peterson from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Martin highlights the potential of intermittent fasting as a more manageable alternative to calorie counting for promoting health and slowing the aging process. Dr. Redman emphasizes the use of newly developed smartphone apps to provide support for participants in adhering to the program.

Both diets not only impact health and potentially longevity but also facilitate weight loss, which is crucial in addressing the nationwide issue of obesity.

This clinical trial is currently open for enrollment and is recruiting participants in both Baton Rouge and Birmingham, Ala. To be eligible for the study, participants should have a body mass index between 22-30; and should not currently smoke, vape, or use tobacco products, either at present or within the last 6 months.

This study’s inclusion of individuals who are of healthy weight or slightly overweight is a distinctive aspect, providing an uncommon opportunity for healthy individuals to contribute to biomedical research. Participants will receive compensation of up to $2,500 upon completing the study.

Those interested in participating in the Baton Rouge trial can call 225-763-3000, email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu, or visit www.pbrc.edu/DialHealth. For those interested in the trial in Birmingham, applications can be submitted here.

Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical Research Center, underscores the significance of this study in shedding light on how intermittent fasting can aid in weight loss and maintenance, particularly in combating the widespread issue of obesity.

The study receives support from a grant from the National Institutes of Health. The views expressed in the content belong solely to the authors and do not necessarily represent the official perspectives of the sponsors.

About the Pennington Biomedical Research Center:

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at the forefront of medical discovery, particularly in comprehending the triggers of conditions like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and dementia. The Center spearheaded the national “Obecity, USA” campaign to raise awareness and advocate for solutions to the obesity epidemic by 2040. It conducts fundamental, clinical, and population research and is affiliated with LSU.

The research enterprise at Pennington Biomedical encompasses over 480 personnel, including 40 clinics and research labs, and 13 specialized core service facilities. Its scientists and physician-scientists are supported by research trainees, lab technicians, nurses, dietitians, and other support staff. Pennington Biomedical is housed in a state-of-the-art research facility on a 222-acre campus in Baton Rouge.

