FDA Issues Public Health Alert for Canned Meat Product SPAM

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for canned meat product due to under processing. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The canned meat item was produced by Hormel Foods Corp. Services, LLC, an Austin, Minn. establishment, on Aug. 17, 2023. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with “BEST BY AUG 2026” date and lot code A08173 printed on the bottom of the can.

The product bears establishment number “EST. 199” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product involved in this alert was shipped to H.E.B. retail locations in Texas; no other retailers are involved in this alert.

The problem was discovered when the firm reported that they inadvertently shipped product that may not have been adequately processed to reach commercial sterility.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about this PHA can contact Hormel Foods’ Consumer Engagement Team at 1-800-523-4635 or cresponse@hormel.com. Members of the media with questions about this PHA can contact Hormel Foods’ Public Relations Group at 507-437-5611 or media@hormel.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.