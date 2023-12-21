Groundbreaking Research Paves the Way for Acne Vaccine

In particular, the researchers investigated the differences in the way the two variants break down hyaluronic acid in the skin, revealing that HylA produces larger fragments of hyaluronic acid—leading to a more robust inflammatory response—while HylB produces smaller, anti-inflammatory fragments.

When the researchers removed the hyaluronidase genetically from both health- and acne- associated C. acnes, the bacteria became similarly non-inflammatory.

Based on this newfound knowledge, said Liu, who is one of the paper’s senior authors, the team then developed therapeutic approaches, including a vaccine and inhibitors, that targeted HylA, the acne-causing variant, and successfully reduced inflammation. The study points to the value of understanding the genetic factors of C. acnes to inform the development of targeted acne treatments.

According to María Lázaro Díez, a former postdoctoral researcher in the George Liu Lab and one of the paper’s five lead authors, this novel approach could potentially benefit a large number of acne patients, as there is no specific acne treatment of its type available to date.

“A major strength of this work was the interdisciplinarity and diversity of the team, working together with two common objectives: to expand the knowledge about acne pathogenesis and to use it as an approach for acne therapy,” said Lázaro Díez.

The work builds on a 2019 study in which Liu led a team that used a synthetic sebum to develop a new mouse model that closely resembles human acne, allowing them to directly compare “good” and “bad” strains of bacteria.

As the researchers move forward in fine-tuning the use of selective HylA inhibitors and vaccines for acne therapeutics, they are encouraged by this preliminary success and hope to create a product that could be life-changing for many individuals who suffer from acne or are at risk of developing it.

“Our anti-acne directed approach has the potential to revolutionize acne therapies by offering more targeted treatments,” said Irshad Hajam, a postdoctoral fellow in the Liu Lab and one of the paper’s lead authors. “What is truly remarkable about this work is we can now have more directed and effective anti-acne therapies while preserving the healthy skin microbiome, and that is a significant advancement in acne therapy.”

In addition to Lázaro Díez and Hajam, the study’s lead authors also include Madhusudhanaro Katiki, Randall McNally and Stacey Kolar of Cedars-Sinai. Structural biologist Ramachandran Murali of Cedars-Sinai is a senior author. This study received funding from the National Institutes of Health (R01AI141401 and R21AI127406).