New Study Reveals Angelica Gigas Extract as a Promising Natural Solution for Improving Vascular Health and Combatting High-Fat Diet-Linked Cardiovascular Issues

Researchers conducted a study published in the journal “Aging” to explore the effects of Angelica gigas extract (AGE) on vascular dysfunction associated with high-fat diets. They used AGE on rats with a high-fat diet and found that it improved blood vessel function by reducing plaque formation and oxidative stress while increasing nitric oxide levels.

The study focused on how AGE works on the blood vessels by regulating specific pathways involving enzymes and cellular processes. It was discovered that AGE controls stress in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and modifies certain enzymes, promoting better blood flow in the vessels.

The research team concluded that AGE shows promise as a natural product-based remedy for preventing or managing cardiovascular issues related to high lipid levels. The findings propose that AGE could potentially be used as a functional food or herbal medicine.

Ultimately, the study highlights the potential of AGE in addressing problems related to high lipid levels and cardiovascular complications.

Press Release

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as “Aging (Albany NY)” and “Aging-US” by Web of Science) Volume 15, Issue 23, entitled, “Angelica gigas extract inhibits acetylation of eNOS via IRE1α sulfonation/RIDD-SIRT1-mediated posttranslational modification in vascular dysfunction.”

Angelica gigas NAKAI (AG) is a popular traditional medicinal herb widely used to treat dyslipidemia owing to its antioxidant activity. Vascular disease is intimately linked to obesity-induced metabolic syndrome, and AG extract (AGE) shows beneficial effects on obesity-associated vascular dysfunction. However, the effectiveness of AGE against obesity and its underlying mechanisms have not yet been extensively investigated. In this new study, researchers Geum-Hwa Lee, Hwa-Young Lee, Young-Je Lim, Ji-Hyun Kim, Su-Jin Jung, Eun-Soo Jung, Soo-Wan Chae, Juwon Lee, Junghyun Lim, Mohammad Mamun Ur Rashid, Kyung Hyun Min, and Han-Jung Chae from Jeonbuk National University and Jeonbuk National University Hospital supplemented 40 high fat diet (HFD) rats with 100–300 mg/kg/day of AGE to determine its efficacy in regulating vascular dysfunction.

“[…] the primary aim of this study is to examine the inhibitory effects of AGE on dyslipidemia-associated vascular dysfunction, with a focus on its potential mechanisms of action.”

The vascular relaxation responses to acetylcholine were impaired in HFD rats, while the administration of AGE restored the diminished relaxation pattern. Endothelial dysfunction, including increased plaque area, accumulated reactive oxygen species, and decreased nitric oxide (NO) and endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) Ser1177 phosphorylation, were observed in HFD rats, whereas AGE reversed endothelial dysfunction and its associated biochemical signaling. Furthermore, AGE regulated endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and IRE1α sulfonation and its subsequent sirt1 RNA decay through controlling regulated IRE1α-dependent decay (RIDD) signaling, ultimately promoting NO bioavailability via the SIRT1-eNOS axis in aorta and endothelial cells.

Independently, AGE enhanced AMPK phosphorylation, additionally stimulating SIRT1 and eNOS deacetylation and its associated NO bioavailability. Decursin, a prominent constituent of AGE, exhibited a similar effect in alleviating endothelial dysfunctions. These data suggest that AGE regulates dyslipidemia-associated vascular dysfunction by controlling ROS-associated ER stress responses, especially IRE1α-RIDD/sirt1 decay and the AMPK-SIRT1 axis.

“Ultimately, this study presents clearly evidence that AGE is a promising natural product-based functional food/herbal medicine candidate for preventing or regulating hyperlipidemic cardiovascular complications.”

Read the full paper: DOI: https://doi.org/10.18632/aging.205343

Corresponding Authors: Kyung Hyun Min, Han-Jung Chae

Corresponding Emails: khmin1492@jbnu.ac.kr, hjchae@jbnu.ac.kr