New Technology Unscrambles the Chatter of Microbes

Researchers from University of California San Diego, as part of a large collaboration with scientists around the world, have developed a new search tool to help researchers better understand the metabolism of microorganisms. Microbes are key players in virtually all biological and environmental systems, yet limitations in current techniques used to study microbial metabolism make it difficult to decode their interactions and activities.

The new research, published February 5, 2023 in Nature Microbiology, directly addresses these limitations, which could ultimately transform our understanding of both human health and the environment.

“Humans are walking ecosystems in which microbes vastly outnumber us, but we know so little about the metabolites that microbes produce,” said senior study author Pieter Dorrestein, PhD, professor of pharmacology and pediatrics at UC San Diego School of Medicine and professor at Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at UC San Diego. “This technology allows us to match microbes to the metabolic signatures they produce without any prior knowledge, which represents a major leap forward in our ability to study microorganisms and their intricate relationships with humans and ecosystems.”

The groundbreaking tool, which the scientists call microbeMASST, was developed by scientists at UC San Diego’s Collaborative Microbial Metabolite Center, an NIH-supported initiative that aims to build an internationally-curated repository of microbial metabolomics data to help researchers studying the complex interaction between microbes and humans.