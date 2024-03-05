New Math Model Reveals Optimal Strategies for Elite Runners

In the pursuit of athletic excellence, a team of researchers has developed a groundbreaking mathematical model that precisely demonstrates the impact of physiological and psychological factors on running performance. The findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Sports and Active Living on March 5th, 2024, offer valuable insights for optimizing training regimens.

This innovative model emerged from a collaborative effort between French and British scientists, including two researchers from the CNRS (French National Center for Scientific Research). By analyzing extremely precise data from the performances of elite athletes such as Matthew Hudson-Smith (400m), Femke Bol (400m), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1500m), and Gaia Sabbatini (1500m) at major European championships, the researchers were able to construct an optimal control problem that accounts for finishing time, effort, and energy expenditure.

Remarkably, this is the first such model to incorporate the variability of motor control – the role of the brain in producing movement – adding an extra layer of precision to the simulations. The model grants access to physiological parameters like oxygen consumption (VO2) and energy expenditure during a race, allowing researchers to quantify costs and benefits and determine the best strategy for optimal performance.

Among the findings, the study highlights the importance of a quick start in the first 50 meters due to the need for rapid oxygen kinetics, as well as the need to reduce velocity decrease in a 400m race. Additionally, the scientists demonstrated that improving aerobic metabolism (oxygen uptake) and the ability to maintain VO2 are crucial factors for success in 1500m races.

The development of this groundbreaking model represents a significant advancement in studying physiological parameter variations during championship races, where in vivo measurements are often impossible to obtain.

By combining cutting-edge mathematics with elite athletic data, this research offers a powerful tool for enhancing training strategies and unlocking the full potential of top-tier runners.

