Questions to ask about government use of deepfakes

“As AI has improved, deepfakes have gone from primitive to highly realistic, and they will only get harder to distinguish,” the authors write in the report. “This proliferation of AI provides an unparalleled opportunity for state actors to use deepfakes for national security purposes.”

The researchers posit that the lure of deepfakes will eventually become irresistible to democratic governments. “It will not be long before major democracies, including the United States, start or at least consider using deepfakes to achieve their ends, if they have not already done so,” they said.

According to the authors officials should consider several factors when considering the use of deepfakes:

the likely efficacy of the deepfake,

its audience,

the potential harms,

the legal implications,

the nature of the target,

the goal of the deepfake, and

the traceability of the deepfake back to the originating democratic government.

In general, the authors argue that deepfakes should not be used as they are likely to reduce the credibility of democratic governments. There may be rare circumstances, however, when the use of deepfakes deserves serious consideration. In these cases, the authors say, governments should develop a process for approving or rejecting deepfakes that ensures a wide variety of perspectives are brought to the table.