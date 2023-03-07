Alliance works to keep America prepared for nuclear incidents

For the third research area, survivability and response, IIRM-URA researchers are studying how radiation affects devices to enable the development of electronics and detection systems that can survive a radioactive threat. This also includes developing materials that can remove or prevent contamination of warfighters and defense equipment and the ability to detect radioactive contamination on surfaces and in the air at long range.

“We want to create low-cost, high-efficiency detectors that can operate on-site at room temperature, such as the drone that was demonstrated at our event last July,” Wolfe said. “In addition, these electronics and systems would be able to withstand any radiation damage. In fact, we are also working to design electronics for banking and satellite systems that can withstand a nuclear blast and still enable us to communicate with each other.”

At Penn State, this research is a collaborative effort among multiple entities, including the College of Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, ARL, the Radiation Science and Engineering Center and the Materials Research Institute. Along with Wolfe, some active faculty members are Saptarshi Das, associate professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State; Marek Flaska, associate professor of nuclear engineering; and Aman Haque, professor of mechanical engineering and engineering science and mechanics. According to Wolfe, this enables an interdisciplinary aspect to Penn State’s research contribution.

“Alliances like the IIRM-URA are able to accelerate our understanding in a unified and collaborative research initiative with the general goal of advancing fundamental knowledge and promoting interdisciplinary research,” Wolfe said. “All of these different groups also drive several programs in the alliance that are geared towards benefiting the next generation of researchers. For example, the IIRM-URA has developed and supported several workforce development and student pipeline programs.”

Building a pipeline of future researchers

It was an unusual scene on an overcast day in July 2022 at the University Park West Campus intramural fields. Near quiet tennis courts, a group of around 100 first-year college students, high school students, graduate students from several universities, faculty and administrators, and military visitors gathered around several display tables, including one dishing out Berkey Creamery ice cream. Nearby, a somewhat ominous, mysterious large black drone hovered with a distinct high-pitched buzz.

Fortunately, the drone was part of the show, a demonstration of drones that are used to detect gamma radiation as part of the 2022 Interaction of Ionizing Radiation with Matter University Research Alliance Annual Technical Review. Such drones would become very important in the event of some form of nuclear attack. The July event featured presentations, a student poster competition, tours of the Breazeale Nuclear Reactor and the Millennium Science Complex, and the drone demonstration.

The workforce development initiative includes undergraduate and graduate students from Penn State who participate in IIRM-URA research.

These programs include working with Penn State’s Student Opportunities in Applied Research (SOAR) Program, who were present for the drone demonstration in July. Formerly known as the Open Diversity Outreach Opportunities in Research, SOAR is a summer internship and mentoring program for highly qualified undergraduate students in STEM to support them in developing technical skills, communication skills and career readiness. The program also serves as a pipeline to bring new talent into ARL.

Other workforce development and student pipeline outreach activities include the Young Investigator Award Program, the UK Summer School for Radiation Detection and Measurement, Nuclear Science and Engineering Research Center internship, the Sea, Air, and Land (SeAL) Challenge and various other student-focused challenges, such as the IIRM Virtual Drone Competitions.

“We are also collaborating with the United States Military Academy at West Point and the Air Force Institute of Technology to engage students and faculty in DTRA-relevant research and education,” Wolfe said.