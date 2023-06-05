New study finds that antibiotic resistance genes are widespread in our environment

A new study has found that genes that make bacteria resistant to antibiotics are much more common in our environment than we thought. The study, which was conducted by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, found that these genes are present in bacteria in almost all environments, including in the human microbiome.

“We have identified new resistance genes in places where they have remained undetected until now,” said Erik Kristiansson, a professor in the Department of Mathematical Sciences at Chalmers and one of the authors of the study. “These genes can pose an overlooked threat to human health.”

“The data requires a great deal of processing before information can be obtained,” said Juan Inda Díaz, a doctoral student in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, and the article’s lead author. “We have used metagenomics, a methodology, that allows vast quantities of data to be analysed.”

Antibiotic resistance is a major global health threat. When bacteria become resistant to antibiotics, it can be difficult or impossible to treat common infections, such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and tuberculosis. According to the World Health Organization, antibiotic resistance is one of the top 10 global public health threats.

The researchers used a technique called metagenomics to analyze large amounts of DNA from bacteria. Metagenomics allows researchers to identify genes from bacteria without having to isolate the bacteria themselves. This makes it possible to analyze much larger amounts of data than would be possible using traditional methods.

The study found that resistance genes were present in bacteria from a variety of environments, including soil, sewage treatment plants, and the human microbiome. The researchers also found that the resistance genes in the human microbiome were often different from those found in pathogenic bacteria. This suggests that the resistance genes in the human microbiome may not be as harmful as those found in pathogenic bacteria.

However, the researchers warn that the presence of resistance genes in the human microbiome is a potential concern. If these genes are transferred to pathogenic bacteria, it could lead to the development of new strains of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics.

The study’s findings highlight the need for more research into antibiotic resistance. The researchers call for new strategies to be developed to prevent the spread of resistance genes and to develop new antibiotics.

“Antibiotic resistance is a complex problem,” said Kristiansson. “Our study shows that we need to enhance our understanding of the development of resistance in bacteria and of the resistance genes that could constitute a threat in the future.”