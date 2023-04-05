Tallest Full-scale Building Ever Built on an Earthquake Simulator Put to the Test

A10-story building made of cross-laminated timber will be tested on one of the world’s two largest earthquake simulators at the University of California San Diego this spring. Known as the Tallwood project, it is the tallest full-scale building ever to be constructed and tested on an earthquake simulator, or shake table.

The tests are scheduled to start in late April. The shake table will simulate earthquake motions recorded during prior earthquakes covering a range of earthquake magnitudes on the Richter scale, from magnitude 4 to magnitude 8, including various iterations of the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake which struck Los Angeles in 1994 . This will be done by accelerating the table to at least 1g, which could accelerate the top of the building to as much as 3gs. For reference, on average, modern roller coasters produce 4g of peak acceleration.

The shake table can carry and shake structures weighing up to 2000 metric tons, or 4.5 million pounds–roughly the weight of 1300 sedan cars. This makes it the earthquake simulator capable of carrying the largest payload in the world. It’s also the only large-scale earthquake table in the world located outdoors.

The table was recently upgraded thanks to $17 million in NSF funding and is now able to reproduce the full 3D ground motions that occur during earthquakes, when the ground is moving in all six degrees of freedom — longitudinal, lateral, vertical, roll, pitch and yaw. It is part of NSF’s Natural Hazards Engineering Research Infrastructure network, or NHERI–eight experimental facilities support innovative research for mitigating damage caused by hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, landslides, wind storms, storm surge, and flooding.

“The combination of largest payload capacity in the world, an outdoor setting, and the newly added six-degrees-of-freedom shaking capability make the UC San Diego shake table a powerful and unique facility,” said Joel Conte, principal investigator of the NSF funded UC San Diego NHERI shake table upgrade as well as operation and maintenance projects and a professor in the Department of Structural Engineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering. “It’s the only place where the Tallwood tests could happen.”

The Tallwood building was built at full-scale, meaning that it is indeed 10 stories tall, topping off at 116 feet, or about 35.5 meters—roughly one–fifth of the height of the National Monument in Washington, D.C.

The series of tests is funded by the National Science Foundation, as is the UC San Diego facility, located at the Englekirk Structural Engineering Center.

In addition to testing the 10-story mass timber building, researchers will also gage the performance of several non-structural components, including a three-story glass facade.

Photo: David Baillot/UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering Mass timber building Buildings made of mass timber — layers of wood bonded together — are gaining popularity as greener and faster alternatives to concrete and steel structures. With new building codes recently updated to permit more high-rise mass-timber buildings to be constructed in the United States, many have questioned how such buildings would fare in earthquakes. “Mass timber is part of a massive trend in architecture and construction, but the seismic performance of tall buildings made with these new systems is not as well-understood as other existing building systems,” said Shiling Pei, principal investigator and associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Colorado School of Mines. Pei’s team, which includes both researchers and practitioners, designed a 10-story tall, mass timber rocking wall lateral system suitable for regions with high earthquake hazard. This new system is aimed at resilient performance, which means the building will have minimal damage from design level earthquakes and be quickly repairable after rare earthquakes. “The rocking wall system basically consists of a solid wood wall panel anchored to the ground using steel cables or rods with large tension forces in them,” Pei said. “When exposed to lateral forces, the wood wall panels will rock back and forth — which reduces earthquake impacts — and then the steel rods will pull the building back to plumb once the earthquake passes.”