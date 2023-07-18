Cryptocurrencies beyond the buzz

The rise of cryptocurrencies over the past fifteen years has brought both opportunities and risks, presenting challenges for regulators and drawing the attention of economists.

The birth of Bitcoin in 2009 marked the beginning of cryptocurrencies, a decentralized form of digital payment that operates on a shared database known as a blockchain. This innovation revolutionized the financial landscape, allowing for peer-to-peer transactions without the involvement of traditional banking institutions.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are created through a process called mining, which requires substantial amounts of energy. The immense electricity consumption associated with cryptocurrencies has raised concerns about their environmental impact. Transitioning from energy-intensive protocols like proof of work to less energy-hungry alternatives such as proof of stake could mitigate the carbon footprint of blockchain technology. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, has already made this transition.

Another challenge posed by cryptocurrencies is their high volatility and the risk of speculative bubbles. The value of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate dramatically, making them susceptible to price crashes. Unlike traditional currencies, cryptocurrencies lack underlying assets or the backing of a country’s economy. Their value is solely based on the trust and confidence placed in them. This volatility presents risks for investors, particularly small savers who may be attracted to cryptocurrencies as an investment for their retirement.

The cryptocurrency ecosystem has also given rise to intermediaries that can pose dangers to users. Despite the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, companies operating within this space have emerged, and some have engaged in fraudulent activities or faced bankruptcy, leaving investors in difficult situations. These incidents highlight the need for regulation and protection for savers, investors, and banks.

Cryptocurrencies’ lack of regulation and anonymity can also facilitate illegal activities such as tax fraud, money laundering, and terrorism financing. While transactions on the blockchain are traceable, the absence of standard regulation and oversight creates opportunities for criminal operations. However, the adoption of appropriate methodologies based on artificial intelligence and the development of tools for analyzing blockchain data could enhance fraud detection and prevention.

In response to these risks, Europe has taken a significant step by imposing controls on the entire cryptocurrency sector through the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. This regulation aims to ensure transparency from cryptocurrency issuers and traders, requiring them to obtain Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) status and implement Know Your Customer policies to combat fraud and illicit activities.

While cryptocurrencies present risks, they also offer opportunities, particularly in economically unstable countries where they can serve as alternatives to dysfunctional currencies. In such contexts, cryptocurrencies can facilitate payments and economic activities. However, their adoption and usage must consider factors such as accessibility, volatility, and the specific needs of the population.

It’s important to recognize that cryptocurrencies are just one application of blockchain technology, which has broader potential beyond digital currencies. Blockchain technology addresses the issue of data sharing and confidentiality across various domains, including economics, military intelligence, and healthcare. The economist suggests exploring applications such as Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as a new form of currency issued by central banks in an electronic format. CBDCs could simplify transactions, bypassing intermediaries and facilitating direct exchanges within a blockchain.

The future of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology holds both promise and challenges, requiring thoughtful regulation and exploration of their potential applications beyond financial transactions.