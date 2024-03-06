Sweat and Makeup Don’t Mix: Study Reveals Impact on Skin

A new study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology has unveiled the effects of wearing cosmetic foundation during aerobic exercise on the skin and its pores. The research, involving 43 healthy college students, sheds light on the potential consequences of exercising with makeup on.

The study applied foundation cream to half of the participants’ faces, leaving the other half as a control. Moisture levels were found to increase after exercise in both the non-makeup and makeup zones, but the increase was more significant in the areas covered with foundation. This may be due to the makeup preventing moisture from evaporating from the skin.

While skin elasticity improved after exercise, the improvement was more pronounced in the makeup zones compared to the non-makeup zones. Surprisingly, the size of pores increased in skin without makeup after exercise but remained relatively unchanged in skin covered with makeup, suggesting that makeup may block pores.

Interestingly, oil levels increased in the non-makeup zones and decreased in the makeup zones, indicating that maintaining proper oil levels on the skin while wearing makeup during exercise can be challenging.

“For skin health, it’s best to exercise with your makeup removed,” said corresponding author Dongsun Park, PhD, of the Korea National University of Education.

The study highlights the potential impact of wearing makeup during physical activity and serves as a reminder that allowing the skin to breathe during exercise may be beneficial for overall skin health.

