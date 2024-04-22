Prebiotics Show Promise in Managing Inflammatory Bowel Disease, but Caution Needed

Recent studies suggest that manipulating gut bacteria through the use of prebiotics may offer a promising approach to managing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). IBD, which includes Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and unclassified IBD, affects millions of people worldwide and is characterized by chronic inflammation of the digestive tract.

The Role of Prebiotics in Promoting Gut Health

Prebiotics are dietary fibers that nourish beneficial gut bacteria. Researchers believe that promoting the growth of these beneficial bacteria may help restore balance in the gut and alleviate IBD symptoms. Various prebiotics derived from different food sources, such as β-fructans, galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), β-glucans, xylo-oligosaccharides (XOS), pectin, resistant starch (RS), and glucomannan (GM), have been studied for their potential therapeutic effects.

While preclinical studies in animal models of colitis have shown promise for select prebiotics in reducing inflammation and improving gut health, it is important to note that these models typically demonstrate the production of beneficial short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), which are often reduced in IBD patients.

Some clinical studies have yielded positive results, but recent significant studies have highlighted detrimental effects in select patients, especially those with altered gut microbiota who are unable to properly utilize these prebiotic fibers. These findings emphasize the need for more research to determine the most effective prebiotics and optimal dosages for managing IBD in humans.

A New Generation of Treatments Targeting the Root Cause of IBD

By harnessing the power of gut bacteria, researchers are paving the way for a new generation of treatments that target the root cause of IBD. While more research is needed to fully understand the personalized responses that occur in IBD patients, this approach holds significant promise for improving the lives of those affected by this chronic and debilitating condition.

Ariaee A, Koentgen S, Wardill HR, et al. Prebiotic selection influencing inflammatory bowel disease treatment outcomes: a review of the preclinical and clinical evidence. eGastroenterology 2024;2:e100055. doi:10.1136/egastro-2023-100055