Vigorous Exercise More Than Once a Week May Lower Dementia Risk in People with High Blood Pressure

A new study from researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine indicates that engaging in vigorous physical activity more than once a week may reduce the risk of cognitive impairment, including dementia, in people with high blood pressure.

The findings, published online in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, shed light on the potential benefits of exercise in preserving cognitive function.

Dr. Richard Kazibwe, assistant professor of internal medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and lead author of the study, emphasizes the well-known benefits of physical exercise, such as lowering blood pressure, improving heart health, and potentially delaying cognitive decline. However, he notes that the amount and intensity of exercise needed to preserve cognition remains uncertain.

SPRINT and SPRINT MIND Trials

The study builds upon the findings of the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT), which began in 2009 and included more than 9,300 participants with hypertension aged 50 and older. The trial demonstrated that intensive blood pressure management reduced cardiovascular disease and lowered the risk of death. In 2019, the ancillary SPRINT MIND trial, led by Wake Forest University School of Medicine, showed that intensive control of blood pressure in older people significantly reduced the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, a precursor of early dementia.

In a secondary analysis of the SPRINT MIND study, Kazibwe and his team examined the effect of self-reported sessions of vigorous physical activity on the risk of mild cognitive impairment and dementia. They found that people who engaged in one or more sessions of vigorous physical activity per week had lower rates of mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

Vigorous Exercise and Cognitive Function

Kazibwe noted that nearly 60% of study participants reported vigorous physical activity at least once a week, even among those aged 75 and older. “It is welcome news that a higher number of older adults are engaging in physical exercise. This also suggests that older adults who recognize the importance of exercise may be more inclined to exercise at higher intensity,” Kazibwe said.

However, the research team discovered that the protective impact of vigorous exercise was more pronounced for those under 75 years of age. Kazibwe acknowledges that while this study provides evidence that vigorous exercise may preserve cognitive function in high-risk patients with hypertension, further research is needed to include device-based physical activity measurements and more diverse participant populations.

The findings of this study underscore the potential benefits of vigorous physical activity in reducing the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia among individuals with high blood pressure. As the population continues to age and the prevalence of hypertension remains high, these findings may have significant implications for public health and the prevention of cognitive decline.