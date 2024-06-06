Ditch Pop Psychology Myths to Truly Change Habits, Say Researchers

Researchers at the University of Surrey argue that by abandoning “pop psychology myths” about habits, we can gain a better understanding of our habits and take more effective action to change them. The new analysis challenges the common portrayal of all stable behaviors as habitual and the implication that forming new habits will always lead to positive long-term change.

According to the researchers, a habit is simply a mental link between a situation (cue) and an action (response). When someone with a habit encounters the situation, an unconscious urge prompts the action. However, whether this urge leads to habitual behavior depends on other competing impulses that influence our actions.

The Battle of Impulses: Habits vs. Other Factors

Dr. Benjamin Gardner, co-author and Reader in Psychology from the University of Surrey, explains that habit impulses are just one of many feelings we might have at any given moment. “Impulses are like babies, each crying for our attention. We can only tend to one at a time. These impulses come from various sources – intentions, plans, emotions, and habits. We act according to whichever impulse demands our attention by crying the loudest at any given moment,” he says.

While habit impulses usually cry the loudest, guiding us to do what we normally do, there are times when other impulses, such as cold weather derailing a habitual morning run, can overrule our habits.

Forming New Habits and Dealing with Setbacks

The paper points out that forming a new habit creates an association that can help keep you on the right track, but it does not ensure that a new behavior will always stick. Dr. Phillippa Lally, co-author of the study and Senior Lecturer in Psychology from the University of Surrey, illustrates this with an example of someone who has developed a habit of eating a healthy breakfast every morning but is derailed by a single disruption, such as waking up late and grabbing a sugary snack on their commute.

“This single disruption can make them feel like they’ve failed, potentially leading them to abandon the healthy eating habit altogether. When trying to make a new behavior stick, it’s a good idea to form a habit and have a backup plan for dealing with setbacks, such as keeping healthy snacks on hand that you can quickly grab on busy mornings,” Dr. Lally advises.

As for breaking bad habits, the Surrey researchers suggest several methods, including avoiding the trigger, making it harder to act impulsively, and stopping yourself when you feel the urge. Dr. Gardner explains, “While the underlying habit may remain, these strategies reduce the chances of ‘bad’ behaviors from occurring automatically.”

Dr. Lally adds that if you can’t avoid your habit cues or make the behavior more difficult, swapping out a bad habit for a good one is the next best strategy. “It’s much easier to do something than nothing, and as long as you’re consistent, the new behavior should become dominant over time, overpowering any impulses arising from your old habit,” she says.