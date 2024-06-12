Kidney Disease Tied to Tooth Loss in Postmenopausal Women

Chronic kidney disease may be associated with an increased risk of tooth loss, especially in postmenopausal women aged 66 to 79, according to a new study published online in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society. The findings underscore the importance of preventing and managing mineral and bone metabolism disorders in this population to maintain oral health.

Kidneys serve a vital function by filtering waste products from the blood. When their ability to remove foreign elements is impaired, various serious and potentially life-threatening medical conditions can arise. In women, kidney function naturally declines with age after menopause, in part due to falling levels of reproductive hormones. These hormonal changes also frequently lead to abdominal obesity, an independent risk factor for developing chronic kidney disease and a higher likelihood of losing teeth.

Kidney Disease Linked to Multiple Health Problems

The ramifications of kidney disease extend far beyond the renal system, increasing the chances of developing issues with bone and cardiovascular health. Tooth loss, which reflects the state of a person’s oral health, is also associated with systemic diseases like diabetes, thyroid disorders, and osteoporosis. It is independently linked to a higher risk of stroke and can impair a person’s ability to chew and speak when excessive.

Prior research has identified a connection between kidney function and tooth count, but this latest study, involving nearly 65,000 participants, is the first to evaluate the association between chronic kidney disease and tooth loss in postmenopausal women across different age groups. The researchers found that glomerular filtration rate, a measure of kidney function, was significantly associated with having at least 20 of the 28 adult teeth, indicating a strong link between chronic kidney disease and tooth loss, particularly in women aged 66 to 79 years post-menopause.

Comprehensive Approach Needed to Preserve Health

The study’s authors emphasize that preventing and managing mineral and bone metabolism disorders in postmenopausal women with chronic kidney disease is crucial for avoiding tooth loss. Equally important is addressing the progression of kidney disease itself, as its consequences affect multiple body systems beyond just oral health.

“This study highlights the known link between chronic kidney disease and bone metabolism. Increased attention to oral and bone health is warranted in postmenopausal women with chronic kidney disease, in addition to meticulous efforts aimed at preserving kidney function. Conversely, oral health is a window to overall health, and good oral hygiene is important for women of all ages,” said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.

The findings are published in the article “Chronic kidney disease in postmenopausal women is associated with tooth loss.” The Menopause Society, a nonprofit, multidisciplinary organization dedicated to improving women’s health during menopause and beyond, serves as an independent, evidence-based resource for healthcare professionals, researchers, the media, and the public. As the leading authority on menopause since 1989, the Society aims to lead the conversation about enhancing women’s health and healthcare experiences.