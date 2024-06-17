High-Fat Diet Linked to Anxiety and Gut Bacteria Changes

A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder suggests that eating junk food when stressed may make anxiety worse. The research found that in animals, a high-fat diet alters gut bacteria, changes behavior, and influences brain chemicals in ways that promote anxiety.

Christopher Lowry, the study’s lead author and a professor of integrative physiology at CU Boulder, emphasizes that the impact of unhealthy foods goes beyond just weight gain. “If you understand that they also impact your brain in a way that can promote anxiety, that makes the stakes even higher,” he said.

High-Fat Diet Alters Gut Bacteria and Behavior

In the study, adolescent rats were divided into two groups. One group received a standard diet with about 11% fat for nine weeks, while the other group ate a high-fat diet with 45% fat, mostly from saturated fat found in animal products. The researchers collected fecal samples and assessed the animals’ gut bacteria throughout the study, and after nine weeks, the animals underwent behavioral tests.

The group eating the high-fat diet gained weight and showed less diversity in their gut bacteria compared to the control group. They also had a higher ratio of Firmicutes to Bacteroidetes bacteria, which has been associated with the typical industrialized diet and obesity.

Brain Genes Linked to Anxiety Affected by High-Fat Diet

The high-fat diet group showed higher expression of three genes involved in the production and signaling of serotonin, particularly in a region of the brainstem associated with stress and anxiety. Lowry notes that heightened expression of one of these genes, tryptophan hydroxylase, has been associated with mood disorders and suicide risk in humans.

“To think that just a high-fat diet could alter expression of these genes in the brain is extraordinary,” said Lowry. “The high-fat group essentially had the molecular signature of a high anxiety state in their brain.”

Lowry suspects that an unhealthy microbiome compromises the gut lining, allowing bacteria to enter the body’s circulation and communicate with the brain via the vagus nerve. He stresses that not all fats are bad and that healthy fats found in fish, olive oil, nuts, and seeds can be anti-inflammatory and good for the brain.

To support a healthy microbiome and reduce anxiety, Lowry advises eating a variety of fruits and vegetables, adding fermented foods to your diet, and limiting pizza and fries. If you do eat a hamburger, adding a slice of avocado may help counteract some of the negative effects of the unhealthy fat.

In related news, a new national poll from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital suggests that many bedtime battles stem from children’s nighttime worries. While most families have bedtime rituals to help their little ones ease into sleep, some rely on strategies that may increase sleep challenges in the long run.

The poll found that one in four parents describe getting their young child to bed as difficult. These parents are less likely to have a bedtime routine, more likely to leave on a video or TV show, and more likely to stay with their child until they fall asleep.

Sarah Clark, M.P.H., co-director of the Mott Poll, emphasizes the importance of establishing a consistent bedtime routine. “When children don’t get enough rest, it can impact their physical development, emotional regulation and behavior,” she said.

Nighttime Worries and Sleep Disruptions

Parents in the poll shared common reasons behind bedtime struggles, with nearly a quarter saying their child’s sleep is often or occasionally delayed due to being worried or anxious. More than a third of parents say their child wakes up upset or crying, with more than 40% saying their child moves to their parents’ bed and about 30% saying children insist that the parent sleep in their room.

Clark acknowledges that these challenges are a normal part of a child’s development but can be frustrating for tired parents. She advises finding a balance between offering reassurance and comfort while maintaining some boundaries to ensure everyone gets adequate sleep.

Tips for Helping Young Children Fall and Stay Asleep

Most parents polled report having a bedtime routine for their child, which can include brushing teeth, reading bedtime stories, and bathing. Clark highlights the importance of having a consistent routine, as it provides a sense of security, comfort, and one-on-one time with parents.

To promote an environment conducive to sleep, Clark recommends that children have their own bed in a quiet room without a lot of noise from other family members. She also cautions against relying on melatonin as a primary sleep aid and advises consulting with a pediatrician before using it.

When children wake up in the night, parents should have a consistent approach, whether it’s taking the child back to bed or allowing them to stay in the parents’ room. Clark also suggests easing into changes in sleep patterns, such as dropping naps, by gradually adjusting sleep routines.

By following these tips and maintaining a consistent bedtime routine, parents can help their young children overcome sleep challenges and get the rest they need for healthy development.