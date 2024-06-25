Chronic Loneliness Linked to 56% Higher Stroke Risk in Older Adults

New research reveals a startling connection between long-term loneliness and stroke risk among adults over 50. The study, led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, found that people experiencing chronic loneliness had a significantly higher chance of suffering a stroke compared to those who consistently reported not feeling lonely.

Yenee Soh, lead author and research associate in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, emphasized the importance of these findings: “Loneliness is increasingly considered a major public health issue. Our findings further highlight why that is. Especially when experienced chronically, our study suggests loneliness may play an important role in stroke incidence, which is already one of the leading causes of long-term disability and mortality worldwide.”

The study, published in eClinicalMedicine on June 24, 2024, used data from the Health and Retirement Study spanning 2006 to 2018. Researchers analyzed loneliness scores from over 12,000 participants aged 50 and above who had never experienced a stroke.

Chronic Loneliness: A Silent Threat

Participants were divided into four groups based on their loneliness scores over time: consistently low, remitting, recent onset, and consistently high. The results were striking – those in the “consistently high” loneliness group faced a 56% higher risk of stroke compared to those in the “consistently low” group, even after accounting for other known risk factors.

Interestingly, participants who experienced situational loneliness – either remitting or recent onset – did not show a clear pattern of increased stroke risk. This suggests that the impact of loneliness on stroke risk develops over a longer period.

Implications for Public Health

The study’s findings have significant implications for public health strategies. Soh noted, “Repeat assessments of loneliness may help identify those who are chronically lonely and are therefore at a higher risk for stroke. If we fail to address their feelings of loneliness, on a micro and macro scale, there could be profound health consequences.”

Importantly, the researchers stress that interventions must specifically target loneliness, which is a subjective perception distinct from social isolation. This nuanced approach could be key in developing effective strategies to reduce stroke risk among older adults.

While the study provides compelling evidence of the link between chronic loneliness and stroke risk, the authors acknowledge some limitations. The findings are primarily applicable to middle-aged and older adults and may not generalize to younger populations. Additionally, further research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms connecting loneliness to stroke risk.

As society grapples with increasing rates of loneliness, particularly among older adults, this study underscores the urgent need for interventions. By addressing chronic loneliness, we may not only improve quality of life but also significantly reduce the risk of one of the leading causes of disability and mortality worldwide.