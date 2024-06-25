European Drinking Habits Mapped: Where Does Your Country Stand?

A new study published in the journal Addiction reveals distinct drinking patterns across Europe, shedding light on how different countries consume alcohol. The research, spanning from 2000 to 2019, shows that European nations fall into six stable, beverage-specific clusters partly determined by geography.

These drinking patterns have remained largely consistent over the past two decades, with two-thirds of countries staying in the same cluster throughout the study period. The findings offer valuable insights into the cultural drinking habits of different European regions and their potential health impacts.

Six Distinct Drinking Patterns Emerge

The study identified six main drinking patterns across Europe in 2019:

Wine-drinking countries: France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Sweden. These nations have the highest wine consumption, lowest beer and spirits intake, and lowest overall alcohol consumption. High beer/low spirit drinking countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain. Characterized by high beer consumption, relatively low spirits intake, and the highest consumption abroad. High beer/binge drinking countries: Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. These countries show high overall alcohol consumption, with the highest beer intake and a high prevalence of heavy episodic drinking. High spirit drinking countries: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. They have the highest spirits consumption and high beer intake, resulting in the highest overall alcohol consumption. However, they show low wine consumption and low binge drinking rates, favoring regular high consumption instead. High spirit drinking/high lifetime abstinence countries: Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Cyprus. These nations have the lowest prevalence of drinkers (and highest prevalence of lifetime abstainers), but high and regular consumption of spirits among those who do drink. Countries with high prevalence of current and binge drinking: Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Malta. These countries are characterized by the highest prevalence of drinkers and binge drinking.

Health Implications of Drinking Patterns

The research uncovered significant associations between drinking patterns and alcohol-attributable deaths and health harm. Countries with high spirits consumption and/or high prevalence of binge drinking – Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Cyprus – had the highest average alcohol-attributable deaths and health harm.

Dr. Jürgen Rehm, co-author of the study, emphasized the importance of these findings: “Europe’s distinct drinking patterns seem to be deeply rooted in culture and are therefore difficult to change. Since drinking patterns are strongly associated with burden of disease and mortality, we must find ways to change the patterns which characterize the clusters with the highest alcohol-attributable burden. Alcohol policies for this change are available and should be considered by all European countries, as the overall level of drinking is still high in this region.”

The study’s insights into European drinking habits could prove crucial for policymakers and health professionals aiming to reduce alcohol-related harm. By understanding the specific drinking patterns in different countries, targeted interventions can be developed to address the unique challenges each nation faces in relation to alcohol consumption.

As Europe grapples with the health and social impacts of alcohol use, this research provides a valuable roadmap for future policy decisions and public health initiatives. The persistence of these drinking patterns over time underscores the need for sustained, culturally sensitive approaches to promote healthier drinking habits across the continent.