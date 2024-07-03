Ancient Human Species Thrived on Tibetan Plateau for 160,000 Years

A study in Nature reveals that Denisovans, an extinct human species, survived on the high-altitude Tibetan Plateau for an astonishing 160,000 years. Researchers analyzed over 2,500 bone fragments from the Baishiya Karst Cave, shedding new light on these mysterious ancient humans.

The Denisovans, close relatives of Neanderthals and modern humans, left few fossil remains, making this discovery particularly significant. The study, led by an international team including scientists from Lanzhou University, the University of Copenhagen, and the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research, provides crucial insights into Denisovan behavior and adaptability.

High-Altitude Hunters and Tool Makers

Located 3,280 meters above sea level, the Baishiya Karst Cave yielded a treasure trove of bone fragments. Using an innovative technique called Zooarchaeology by Mass Spectrometry (ZooMS), researchers identified the remains of various animals hunted by Denisovans.

Dr. Huan Xia of Lanzhou University explained, “Zooarchaeology by Mass Spectrometry (ZooMS) allows us to extract valuable information from often overlooked bone fragments, providing deeper insight into human activities.”

The analysis revealed that Denisovans primarily hunted blue sheep (bharal) and wild yaks. They also targeted equids, woolly rhinos, and spotted hyenas, as well as smaller prey like marmots and birds.

Dr. Jian Wang of Lanzhou University noted, “Current evidence suggests that it was Denisovans, not any other human groups, who occupied the cave and made efficient use of all the animal resources available to them throughout their occupation.”

Detailed examination of the bone fragments showed that Denisovans not only extracted meat and marrow but also crafted tools from the bones.

Resilience Through Changing Climates

The study’s findings demonstrate the remarkable adaptability of Denisovans. These ancient humans survived on the Tibetan Plateau from approximately 200,000 to 40,000 years ago, enduring significant climate fluctuations including ice ages.

Dr. Geoff Smith, a zooarchaeologist at the University of Reading and co-author of the study, stated, “Our study reveals new information about the behaviour and adaptation of Denisovans both to high altitude conditions and shifting climates. We are only just beginning to understand the behaviour of this extraordinary human species.”

Among the most exciting discoveries was a rib bone identified as belonging to a Denisovan individual. This fossil, dated between 48,000 and 32,000 years ago, suggests that Denisovans coexisted with modern humans as they spread across Eurasia.

Dr. Frido Welker from the University of Copenhagen commented, “Together, the fossil and molecular evidence indicates that Ganjia Basin, where Baishiya Karst Cave is located, provided a relatively stable environment for Denisovans, despite its high-altitude. The question now arises when and why these Denisovans on the Tibetan Plateau went extinct.”

This groundbreaking research not only expands our understanding of Denisovan capabilities but also raises intriguing questions about their ultimate fate. As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of human evolution, the Tibetan Plateau emerges as a crucial site for further investigation into our ancient relatives.