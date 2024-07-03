Popular Weight Loss Drugs Linked to Unusual Blindness Risk

A study from Mass Eye and Ear has uncovered a concerning connection between widely prescribed weight loss medications and an uncommon but serious eye condition. The research, published today in JAMA Ophthalmology, suggests that patients taking semaglutide-based drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy face a higher risk of developing a form of blindness caused by optic nerve disease.

The study, led by Dr. Joseph Rizzo, director of the Neuro-Ophthalmology Service at Mass Eye and Ear, focused on non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a condition that can lead to sudden and permanent vision loss. While NAION is relatively rare in the general population, the findings indicate a significant increase in risk for those prescribed semaglutide.

Alarming Risk Increase for Diabetes and Obesity Patients

Researchers analyzed records of over 17,000 patients treated at Mass Eye and Ear since Ozempic’s release in 2017. The results were striking:

– Diabetes patients prescribed semaglutide were more than four times more likely to be diagnosed with NAION.

– Overweight or obese patients taking the drug faced a more than seven-fold increase in NAION risk.

Dr. Rizzo emphasized the importance of these findings: “The use of these drugs has exploded throughout industrialized countries and they have provided very significant benefits in many ways, but future discussions between a patient and their physician should include NAION as a potential risk. It is important to appreciate, however, that the increased risk relates to a disorder that is relatively uncommon.”

Study Limitations and Future Research

The researchers acknowledge several limitations to their study. Mass Eye and Ear sees an unusually high number of rare eye disease cases, and the study population was predominantly white. Additionally, the total number of NAION cases observed over the six-year period was relatively small.

“Our findings should be viewed as being significant but tentative, as future studies are needed to examine these questions in a much larger and more diverse population,” Dr. Rizzo stated. He added, “This is information we did not have before and it should be included in discussions between patients and their doctors, especially if patients have other known optic nerve problems like glaucoma or if there is preexisting significant visual loss from other causes.”

While the study does not prove causality, it raises important questions about the potential side effects of these increasingly popular medications. As semaglutide use continues to grow for both diabetes management and weight loss, this research underscores the need for ongoing vigilance and further investigation into its long-term effects on eye health.

Patients currently taking Ozempic, Wegovy, or other semaglutide-based drugs should not panic but should discuss these findings with their healthcare providers. The benefits of these medications in managing diabetes and obesity remain significant, but awareness of potential risks is crucial for informed decision-making and patient care.