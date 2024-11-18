Suicide Rates Triple Among Young Male Cancer Survivors

A troubling new study reveals that suicide deaths among male cancer survivors aged 15-39 have increased three-fold over the past two decades, with one in 65 deaths in this group now attributed to suicide.

Published in JAMA Network Open | Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Researchers from USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center analyzed data from 4.5 million cancer survivor deaths between 2000-2021, uncovering a stark increase in suicide rates among young male survivors. The study found that suicide deaths in this group rose from 4.9 per 1,000 deaths in 2000 to 15.4 per 1,000 deaths in 2021.

The increase was particularly pronounced among survivors of three types of cancer with high survival rates: thyroid cancer, testicular cancer, and melanomas of the skin. Most concerning was that many of these deaths occurred years after the initial cancer diagnosis.

“The gap between young men and other populations significantly widened over time,” the researchers note, with suicide rates among other age and gender groups ranging from 0.6 to 7.4 per 1,000 deaths by 2021.

The findings highlight an urgent need for long-term mental health support for young cancer survivors. The study authors emphasize that while cancer treatments have improved survival rates, the psychological impact of cancer can persist long after treatment ends.

Glossary

AYA (Adolescent and Young Adult) Cancer patients between ages 15-39, a group facing unique medical and psychological challenges. Cancer Survivor Anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer, regardless of where they are in their disease course. Five-Year Survival Rate The percentage of people who are alive five years after their cancer diagnosis, a common measure of treatment success.

Quiz

How much did suicide rates increase among young male cancer survivors from 2000 to 2021? Answer: From 4.9 to 15.4 per 1,000 deaths (a three-fold increase)

Which three cancers were most associated with suicide among young male survivors? Answer: Thyroid cancer, testicular cancer, and melanomas of the skin

What percentage of deaths among young male cancer survivors were attributed to suicide by 2021? Answer: One in 65 deaths (approximately 1.5%)

When do many suicide deaths occur among young cancer survivors? Answer: Years after the initial cancer diagnosis

